"It was performance, protest and mourning": Julia Fox issues statement amid backlash over bloodied Jackie Kennedy Halloween costume

Julia Fox responded to the controversy emerging from her Halloween party outfit (Image via Getty)

Julia Fox recently landed herself in controversy after opting for a Jackie Kennedy outfit while attending Julio Torres' Halloween party on Thursday, October 30. The portion of the dress had blood on top, following which netizens criticized the actress on social media.

The Uncut Gems star has now clarified the public's doubts. She shared a statement on Instagram with two snaps of her outfit. One of them featured the complete look from top to bottom, alongside the other focusing only on her face.

The Presence star wrote in the caption that she was dressed as Jackie Kennedy, adding that it was not a costume. The popular model addressed the latter as she continued her statement.



“When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’ The image of the delicate pink suit splattered with blood is one of the most haunting juxtapositions in modern history. Beauty and horror. Poise and devastation,” the post reads.









Julia Fox even praised John F. Kennedy’s wife, saying it was an act of bravery on her part, as she did not change her clothes despite being encouraged to do so. The Forbidden Fruits host mentioned:



“It was performance, protest and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O [heart emoji],” she added.



Julia Fox initially shared glimpses of her costume on the day of the party

The Milan, Lombardy native’s outfit is creating headlines. The dress was originally worn by Jackie after her husband’s death, when she posed for a photo with Lyndon B. Johnson, as reported by People magazine. While speaking to the outlet around three years ago, historian Steve Gillon claimed that Jackie refused to wear another dress, despite it being available for her.

Julia Fox’s Halloween dress featured a pink suit and hat, resembling the same outfit Jackie wore on the day of JFK’s assassination. The Fantasmas star added white globes along with a short black wig to complete her look. She even had a black handbag. The PVT Chat star later posted the snaps of the same on her Instagram stories.

Page Six stated that the original outfit has been at the National Archives for all these years. Moreover, the blood stains remain on the dress. Faye Fiore of the Los Angeles Times stated that apart from the entire dress, there was a note from Jackie’s mother, Janet, in a box that was sent to the headquarters of the National Archives after John F. Kennedy’s death.

According to the JFK Library, Kennedy was shot dead in 1963 while his vehicle was passing through the Texas School Book Depository. The incident happened when Kennedy was busy with his presidential campaign.