Why did Julia Fox shift from lesbian to pans*xual? Actress explains in new interview

Actress Julia Fox opens up about her journey from lesbian to pansexual, reflecting on attraction, identity, and self-discovery.

Famous for her candor and fearless demeanor, Julia Fox has talked openly about how her perception of her s*xuality has changed over time. She said that she feels a greater physical pull towards women in the past, and she has clarified that she still does while identifying as pans*xual, which is someone who is attracted to persons of any gender. This was a year after she casually referred to herself as a lesbian in a TikTok video.

She explained this change as a more accurate representation of who she is rather than a contradiction in terminology. It is both a personal epiphany for Fox and a reflection of the larger, continuing discussion on flexibility in s*xuality/s*exual identity.



In a candid interview, Julia Fox reveals why she shifted from calling herself lesbian to identifying as pans*xual.

Julia Fox revealed in a recent Allure interview that her s*xuality is best described as pansexual and elaborated on the nature of her attractions. She explained that "if it were just down to the physical, I'm more attracted to the female body," and noted that men simply do not appeal to her in a physical sense. Still, she acknowledged the potential for emotional or intellectual attraction to men, adding,

"I can be attracted to a man's mind. I'm a vibes person".

This shift in self-identification sprang from a period of public introspection. In July 2024, Fox posted a TikTok humorously declaring herself a lesbian, apologizing to men with a cheeky "So sorry, boys!" after revealing she had been celibate for two years. Yet, as she reflected more on the roots of her identity, she credited societal conditioning, for delaying her self-recognition, especially in the way women "are so programmed to perform for men”. Earlier, relationships with female friends had felt deeper and more meaningful, to the point that she now sees them as romantic in retrospect:

“Looking back, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, we were in a relationship’”.

Julia Fox’s recent comments go beyond swapping one label for another but reflect a clearer sense of who she is. She admitted that while she’s had crushes on women and shared some experiences with them, those connections never really grew into full relationships. As for men, she said THAT they no longer play a role in her life. She doesn’t miss dating them, but doesn’t feel any need to engage with them either. Instead, she is channeling her time and energy into being a mother, building her career, and focusing on her growth.

