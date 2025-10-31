What is Julia Fox’s net worth? ‘Uncut Gems’ star’s fortune explored amid backlash over Jackie Kennedy-inspired Halloween look

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Julia Fox attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Julia Fox recreated an unforgettable moment in American history and is receiving backlash. Fox, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is worth $1 million. She burst into the movie scene by starring in the crime thriller, Uncut Gems.

Since then, she has featured in films like Puppet and No Sudden Move. The 35-year-old fashion influencer, known for her eccentric style, stepped out for Julio Torres’ Halloween party on October 30, 2025, wearing a plaid pink suit set inspired by the one Jackie Kennedy wore when her husband, John F. Kennedy was assassinated.





Her clothing was covered in blood, and she rounded up the look with white gloves and a pink pillbox. Her controversial costume was slammed on social media for being “insensitive.

Undeterred by public opinion, Fox shared images of her Halloween look on Instagram and explained that her outfit was not a “costume but a statement.”





"I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit. Not as a costume, but as a statement. When her husband was assassinated, she refused to change out of her blood-stained clothes, saying, ‘I want them to see what they’ve done.’"



She added that the image of the pink suit splattered with blood was a “haunting juxtaposition” of beauty and horror and poise and devastation.

“It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance,” Julia Fox defends Halloween costume amid backlash

Julia Fox maintained her position about her Halloween costume, stating that it represented the former First Lady’s “extraordinary bravery.”

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of JFK, condemned Fox’s costume in an X post on October 31, 2025, calling it “disgusting, desperate, and dangerous.” He wrote:

"Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate, and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree."

Fox, on the other hand, concluded her Instagram post by praising Jackie Kennedy:

"Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O."

