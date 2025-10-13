Is Columbus Day a federal holiday? Details on what's open and closed in USA

Columbus Day 2025 (Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

Columbus Day 2025 will be celebrated on October 13. This day is a federal holiday as it commemorates the great voyage of Christopher Columbus in 1492. The day is also known as Indigenous Peoples Day in some states because it celebrates the history and achievements of the Native American community.

So, Columbus Day is generally a federal holiday.

President Trump has officially designated Monday, October 13, 2025, as Columbus Day.



Watch Live Here: https://t.co/Ci8c350hE1 pic.twitter.com/yshfJV8TGD — One America News (@OANN) October 9, 2025

What’s open and closed on Columbus Day 2025

Services and businesses which will be operating and which will take the day off are mentioned below.

Post offices and mail delivery services

WCNC.com reports that all U.S. Post Offices will shut down on October 13. UPS and FedEx locations will stay open, so some traditional mail deliveries might take longer.

Even though this may cause a delay, people can still use other delivery options.

Banking and financial institutions

Most banks plan to close because the Federal Reserve stops operations on the holiday. WCNC mentions that a few banks, like Chase, might keep some branches open, but online payments or transfers won't go through that day.

ATMs and online banking tools will still work as they always do.

Stock markets

The Courier Journal shared that the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will work on Monday. Bond trading will not work for the day.

Retail, groceries, and dining

Retail and grocery stores will be open on Columbus Day. The shop that will keep operating are:

Walmart

Target

Whole Foods

Kroger

Aldi

Check the local store times before you visit. Also, malls and shopping centers will be open.

Restaurants that will remain open are:

Starbucks

McDonald's

Chick-fil-A

It is better to verify with the restaurant before you go.

People in the United States have celebrated Columbus Day since the late 1800s. Columbus Day honors Christopher Columbus's journey.

Many people showcase the traditions of Indigenous peoples on this day.