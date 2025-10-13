Columbus Day 2025: Will superstores like Walmart, Costco, Target and more be open?

Columbus Day 2025 is celebrated on Monday, October 13 (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Columbus Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13, and is observed as a federal holiday in the United States. While the day historically marks Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492, its recognition has evolved. Many states now observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day alongside or in place of Columbus Day to honor Native American history and culture.

Although it is a federal holiday, Columbus Day does not necessarily mean that businesses nationwide will come to a halt. Although government offices, schools and banks are usually closed, numerous shops, supermarkets and restaurants remain open. This will make it accessible to residents who need to shop, carry out errands or dine out during the long weekend.

What’s open on Columbus Day 2025: Shops, dining and celebrations

Supermarket chains are usually open on Columbus Day, but their hours may vary. Big chains like Walmart, Target and Costco continue to provide services to their customers, allowing them to maintain their routines regularly. The other grocery stores that run on the holiday are:

Whole Foods

Aldi

Wegmans

BJ’s Wholesale Club

They offer a wide selection of grocery products, household goods, and ready-made meals. Chains such as Amazon Fresh have introduced contactless shopping, while local grocery chains like Stop & Shop, ShopRite and Lidl have similar patterns. However, their opening hours may vary depending on the region.

For those who enjoy dining out, the majority of restaurant chains will remain open on Columbus Day 2025. Popular fast-food restaurants, such as McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell, will continue to operate normally. Places such as Olive Garden, Chili's, Panera Bread and Applebee's are also equipped with full-service options.

Columbus Day is celebrated differently in the nation. Big cities with significant Italian-American communities can host parades, cultural-themed events and public gatherings, whereas in other regions of the state, the emphasis is placed on educational events, exhibitions, and ceremonies that promote Indigenous heritage. The day is also a chance to remember the historical events, as well as the modern standpoints, and at the same time, it is a working holiday to shop, dine and have fun.

Columbus Day 2025 promises both celebration and comfort. As federal offices and schools shut down, people are still able to receive groceries, household goods and access restaurant services in most parts of the nation. You can plan ahead and have a better holiday by knowing the hours of the stores and restaurants you want to visit, whether for last-minute shopping or celebrations.