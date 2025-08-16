“Super insecure for a dude pushing 40”: Netizens react as Drake jokingly calls out BenDaDonnn for supporting Rod Wave instead of him

What started as a joke about Rod Wave quickly turned into a viral moment, with netizens dissecting Drake’s every word.

Drake has never been shy about turning friendly jabs into viral moments, but his latest exchange with friend and content creator BenDaDonnn has fans raising eyebrows and laughing at the same time. While onstage, the rapper playfully called out Ben for seemingly backing Rod Wave over him, creating a mix of amusement and secondhand embarrassment across social media.

The moment wasn’t malicious, but it highlighted Drake’s flair for blending humor with just a touch of drama. Some netizens read it as lighthearted banter, while others were quick to label the move “extra” and even a little insecure. Under one viral clip, a comment summed up the sentiment bluntly:

“Lmao this mf such a bitch, super insecure for a dude pushing 40.”

Drake called out BenDaDonnn for supporting Rod Wave over him 😭



“@/bendadonnn stays spamming Rod Wave like bro i’m your real friend wtf 🤣” pic.twitter.com/DE7KQKSH91 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 16, 2025

Whether fans saw it as petty or just Drake being Drake, the incident quickly became the talk of Twitter, sparking jokes, memes, and hot takes about how exhausting it might be to have him as a friend.

Netizens react as Drake jokingly calls out BenDaDonnn for supporting Rod Wave instead of him

The crux of the debate unfolded when a clip surfaced showing Drake teasing BenDaDonnn for showing too much love to Rod Wave. It was meant as a joke, but in true internet fashion, the delivery had people dissecting every word and facial expression. The idea of Drake needing reassurance from his friends struck many as funny, if not a little telling.

Reactions poured in, with one fan joking,

“Being Drake’s friend must be exhausting.”

Another added,

“Do you like him more than me?? Check yes or no type shit 😭.”

The replies painted a picture of an artist who, despite his global success, sometimes comes across as craving validation in ways that fans don’t expect.

Some defended the moment as harmless, suggesting Drake might be doing Rod Wave a favor by shining a spotlight on him. As one netizen speculated,

“Maybe he’s trying to make more of his audience aware who Rod Wave is so he can drop this unreleased track they got together on Iceman.”

That theory positioned the shoutout as strategic, hinting at a potential collaboration between the two artists rather than petty jealousy.

Still, others couldn’t resist poking fun at Drake’s delivery. In one footage, the cheers around BenDaDonnn were so loud that someone in the crowd even asked him if he was famous. The irony that it occurred while Drake was busy criticizing him was adored by fans on the internet. The entire incident contributed to a larger discussion concerning Drake's practice of incorporating humor into almost somber times involving his pals.

The video became viral quickly as a result of the lighthearted taunting and the constant feedback from online users. It served as just another reminder to many that Drake can make even the most insignificant moments become memes. For others, it demonstrated why everything he does is criticized as soon as it is posted online.

Drake and BenDaDonnn’s dynamic on display

Since Drake and BenDaDonnn have been pals for some time, fans are accustomed to seeing Ben appear in amusing online videos and interactions. Drake showed us this time that he has no qualms about making fun of his friend in front of a large audience, even if it means making light of him.

Online users were unable to determine whether Drake was being a little insecure or merely kidding, but it's obvious that the two are close enough to laugh it off. Some fans even speculate that it could all be a prelude to a new Rod Wave song.