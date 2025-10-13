Candace Owens tries to get in touch with the man who cheered when Charlie Kirk got shot, asks for help in identifying him

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 05: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on April 05, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The episode will air later today, April 5, 2020 (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

On Sunday night (October 12), Candace Owens reposted an old video recorded when Charlie Kirk was shot in Utah last month (on September 10).

The video, which was posted by @JohnBasham a day after the incident (on September 11) featured a man cheering after the late activist had been shot, while everyone around him was either on their knees or escaping the scene.

The netizen who posted the clip last month wrote in the caption that the man appeared to know where the shooter was located and seemed to be looking in his direction as he cheered on.

His identity was also questioned in the caption.

So this is sort of crazy but the man that cheered after Charlie got shot has actually never been fully identified. He is known only as “David”.

I am trying to get in touch with him because someone sent me some other relevant footage of him.

Anyone know this is? https://t.co/l1EExtLOGG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 13, 2025

Retweeting the post, Owens wrote how it was "sort of crazy" that the man was never fully identified.

Claiming that he was reportedly named "David," the podcaster added that she was trying to get in touch with him after receiving "other relevant footage of him.

While the man's identity remains a mystery, the shooter who murdered Charlie Kirk was later identified by the FBI as Tyler Robinson.

The 22-year-old Utah native was arrested within two days of Kirk's death and is since being held in the Utah County Jail.

His trial began in court last month, in which Robinson has only appeared virtually so far.

Charlie Kirk's widow snapped a "love note" he had written her in new Instagram post

Erika kirk posted this on, A love letter that Charlie wrote to her. Have any of you ladies ever received a love letter from your husband where he signs his initials at the bottom of the letter? I have never seen this, but maybe others have? pic.twitter.com/csks3RNPNN — 0pinions_Only (@0bumble0) October 12, 2025

As Candace Owens continues to dig deeper into Charlie Kirk's death, the late influencer's wife, Erika Kirk, continues to cherish his memories.

In a new post uploaded over the weekend, she added a picture of what she called Charlie's "love note" to her, sharing that he used to write her one every Saturday.

Explaining the reason behind her post, Erika wrote that it was:

"To show that when your husband loves you as Christ love the church you have a deeper respect for him, a deeper love."

Erika then wrote that those who had an Ephesians 5 marriage - like Charlie and her - would understand her sentiments. She further wrote:

"I’d give anything to have a Saturday breakfast with my husband asking how we can better serve one another for the week ahead…so if you’re reading this, and you have that blessing, please take advantage of it for me."

​In the days following the news of Charlie Kirk's death, Turning Point USA - the company he co-founded in 2008 - announced his wife, Erika Kirk, as its new CEO, claiming that the late entrepreneur wanted it in the event of his death.