Warner Bros. greenlight Mortal Kombat 3 "even before 2 is out"

Mortal Kombat II panel at NYCC (Image via X/@MKMovie)

New Line and Warner Bros. have officially greenlit Mortal Kombat 3 prior to the theatrical release of the previous installment of the franchise, Mortal Kombat II, screenwriter Jeremy Slater announced at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

He urged fans to show up in theaters next summer to support the sequel, reminding everyone that their enthusiasm and turnout will help keep the Mortal Kombat universe alive.

Apart from Jeremy, the Mortal Kombat II panel at NYCC included director Simon McQuoid and cast members Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle, and Martyn Ford.

During the panel, Simon addressed the film’s release delay from October 24, 2025, to May 15, 2026, explaining that the shift occurred because the project became “a victim of our own success.”

“Every time people have seen this movie, it’s gained momentum,” the director explained. “We’ve created a massive summer blockbuster, so I think we should all be proud of the fact that Mortal Kombat II and the franchise itself is going to kick off next year. Yes, we have to wait, but it’s going to feel massive when it comes out.”

The panel began with a behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing the cast teasing “fatalities,” “flawless victories,” and an even grander scale, promising a sequel that’s “bigger in every way possible.”

Simon then spoke about the “blockbuster” nature of Mortal Kombat II, while screenwriter Jeremy Slater emphasized that the story will heavily focus on Johnny Cage, played by Karl Urban, and Kitana, portrayed by Adeline Rudolph.

According to the director, the production’s goal for Mortal Kombat II was to make it feel like a full-length version of the tone established in the opening of the first film.

The team believed they had only “scratched the surface” of the Mortal Kombat lore and wanted to expand everything on a larger scale.

Simon aimed to push boundaries by deepening emotional stakes, exploring “higher highs and lower lows,” and fully immersing audiences in the various realms, environments, and rich world-building the franchise has developed over the years by the video game franchise.

What are the Mortal Kombat films all about?

Inspired by the legendary video game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias, which first hit arcades in 1992, the Mortal Kombat films dive deep into the heart of fierce martial arts tournaments that determine the destiny of entire worlds — from Earthrealm to Outworld.

These high-stakes battles bring together heroes like Liu Kang, Raiden, and Sonya Blade as they face off against powerful foes such as Shang Tsung, Shao Kahn, and Scorpion. Blending brutal action, rich mythology, and supernatural spectacle, the series continues to capture the spirit and intensity that made the games a global phenomenon.

Lewis Tan starred in the 2021 Mortal Kombat film as Cole Young, an MMA fighter drawn into a deadly struggle against Outworld’s warriors in a universe-defining battle.

The upcoming sequel builds on that foundation, expanding the world and reuniting fan-favorite champions — now joined by Johnny Cage, portrayed by Karl Urban — for an epic, no-holds-barred showdown.

Their mission is to overthrow the tyrannical rule of Shao Kahn, played by Martyn Ford, whose dark power threatens the survival of Earthrealm and its valiant defenders.

Mortal Kombat II brings back Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Max Huang, with new additions Karl Urban, Martyn Ford, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Desmond Chiam, Ana Thu Nguyen, and Damon Herriman.

Simon McQuoid’s 2021 reboot was a major success, earning over $84 million globally despite a dual release on HBO Max and in theaters.

The sequel, delayed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, finished filming in early 2024 and will release exclusively in theaters.

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater, known for Moon Knight and The Umbrella Academy, returns to pen the sequel.

Check in for more news and updates from the world of films and television.

