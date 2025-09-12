"This is like iPhone preparing a bid to buy Samsung" - Netizens react to Paramount preparing a bid to buy the majority of Warner Bros

CHONGQING, CHINA - JULY 29: In this photo illustration, a smartphone displays the logo of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA), a leading global media and entertainment company, in front of a screen showing the company's latest stock market chart on July 29, 2025 in Chongqing, China. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

An exclusive source told Reuters on Thursday that Paramount has been preparing a bid to buy Warner Bros Discovery. According to The Wall Street Journal, no final offer has yet been submitted, and the plans still hold a chance to be dismissed. Analysts have predicted that a bidding war could possibly start if Paramount bids.

The news had further garnered massive attention on social media platforms. Many netizens seemed quite confused since both Paramount and Warner Bros are two massive studios in Hollywood and hold prominent positions. The reports by Reuters also suggested that if Paramount succeeds, the entire entertainment industry might get reshaped.

Meanwhile, a netizen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"How does this happen? This is like iPhone preparing a bid to buy Samsung."

"I don't get it. Is the whole WB not more valuable than Paramount??" wondered another user.

"At this point just let one company own everything and call it netflix+," wrote an X user.

Many other responses had further flooded the platform. A netizen tweeted,

"Peak capitalism is watching paramount try to unlock the warner bros. skin."

"Whoa, Paramount eyeing Warner Bros. is huge! Imagine the blockbuster collabs—*Mission: Impossible* meets *The Dark Knight*..." commented another one.

A lot of other comments revolved around people's confusion as to whether Paramount could afford to buy Warner Bros in the first place.

Exploring more about the reported bid that Paramount has been preparing

If the deal goes ahead as planned, some of the popular characters from both studios will merge. This means bringing together DC superheroes like Batman and Superman with Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants. Major media networks like CNN and CBS News would also come under one umbrella.

For the unversed, CNN is a part of Warner Bros. Discovery, while CBS News is owned by Paramount Global. According to reports by Reuters, eMarketer analyst Jeremy Goldman described this deal as the Hollywood equivalent of a sequel that nobody was expecting or thought about.

As previously mentioned, this situation might lead to a bidding war. According to analysts, some potential bidders could be Comcast, Amazon and Netflix. On Thursday, a source opened up about the preparation to bid and spoke to Deadline about the same. The source close to Paramount said,

"Ellison has been looking at Warner Bros for a while. Nothing new there, he's just taking a closer look, assessing the pros and cons."

According to The Wall Street Journal, the bidding would mostly be done by cash and he is backed by the Ellison family. For the unversed, David Ellison had started leading Paramount in August 2025. Prior to this acquisition, David was the head of a much smaller company, Skydance, but he has now become the CEO of Paramount Skydance.

In August, during a news conference, he pledged to work on improving the outdated technology systems used in the company. He also then stated to invest more in the streaming businesses of the company.

As of now, the representatives of both Paramount and Warner Bros have declined to make any comment on the current ongoing situation.