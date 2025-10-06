Smiling Friends Season 3 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Smiling Friends Season 3 key art featuring Pim on Charlie’s shoulders with Glep against the bright yellow backdrop. Image via Adult Swim.

Smiling Friends Season 3 returns to Adult Swim with weekly episodes, led by creators and stars Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, alongside Marc M in the core voice cast. Smiling Friends Season 3 premiered on Sunday, October 5 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. PT with next-day streaming in the U.S. on Max. As per Warner Bros' press release, dated August 28 2025, the president of Adult Swim, Michael Ouweleen, said,

“We love shows that make you smile and go ‘haha’- and that’s what you’ll get with ‘SMILING FRIENDS’ and ‘Haha, You Clowns.’ It’s right there in the titles.....While totally different from each other, these two shows are united in that they’re hilarious, gently unnerving, and sometimes even profound.”

Smiling Friends Season 3 rolls out across eight Sundays through November 23, 2025. The Season 3 opener is Silly Samuel, with the creative team again mixing traditional animation, live action cutaways and other experimental bits.

Release timings for Smiling Friends Season 3 and episode guide

As mentioned earlier, Adult Swim U.S. airs on Sundays at 11:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. PT quarter hour. The next day, the U.S. streaming service Max. European streaming begins October 6, 2025, on Max. Global timing table for the weekly Adult Swim broadcast:

Region time zone Local weekly drop time Local day date for Episode 1 Weekly pattern Los Angeles PT 8:30 p.m. Sunday, October 5 2025 Sundays New York ET 11:30 p.m. Sunday, October 5 2025 Sundays London UK 4:30 a.m. Monday, October 6 2025 Mondays Berlin CET 5:30 a.m. Monday, October 6 2025 Mondays Mumbai IST 9:00 a.m. Monday, October 6 2025 Mondays Sydney AEDT 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 6, 2025 Mondays

Note on clock shifts: Europe moves clocks on October 26 2025, and the U.S. on November 2 2025, so local times in those regions may shift by one hour after those dates. Base airtime in the U.S. remains 11:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 p.m. PT. Below is the episode guide for U.S. air dates:

Ep Title U.S. air date 1 Silly Samuel October 5 2025 2 Le Voyage Incroyable de Monsieur Grenouille October 12, 2025 3 Mole Man October 19, 2025 4 Curse of the Halloween Witch October 26, 2025 5 Pim and Charlie Save Mother Nature November 2, 2025 6 Squim Returns November 9, 2025 7 Shmaloogles November 16, 2025 8 The Glep Ep November 23, 2025

Where to watch Smiling Friends Season 3

United States: Live Sundays Adult Swim is available on cable and satellite and on live TV streamers. Hulu Plus Live TV is listed at 82.99, rising to 89.99 on October 21 with a promo of 64.99 for the first three months through October 23. YouTube TV base widely lists at 82.99 with rotating promos. Sling Orange shows a base at $45.99 and frequent first-month discounts.

The next day, Monday, Max carries new episodes on demand. Current U.S. plans: Basic with Ads, 9.99 per month, Ad Free,16.99 per month, Ultimate Ad Free, 20.99 per month.

Canada: Live Adult Swim Canada carries the series on its linear channel. On demand via STACKTV, a Prime Video Channel package that lists 14.99 CAD per month. Availability windows can vary by provider.

U.K. and Europe: Season 3 day and date live carriage varies by territory. Adult Swim UK and Europe communications indicate Max availability across Europe beginning Monday, October 6, following the U.S. premiere.

Australia: Recent seasons have been offered for digital purchase on stores such as Apple TV in Australia, while subscription streaming varies by rights windows.

Production details and what to expect in Smiling Friends Season 3

Smiling Friends Season 3 remains an 11-minute format with eight weekly episodes led by creators and performers Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, with Marc M among returning voices. ZAM Studios, the new Los Angeles outfit formed by Cusack Hadel and producer Aron Fromm, is handling speciality and mixed media animation, live action compositing and VFX for Season 3.

Expect the show’s usual genre juggling and mixed media bursts alongside character spotlights that deepen the office dynamic. The premiere episode, Silly Samuel, sets up the season’s gag-dense rhythm and primes a late October entry with Halloween theming.

Stay tuned for more updates.