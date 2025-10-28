Why is there no new episode of Smiling Friends Season 3 this week? Explained

Smiling Friends Season 3 takes a brief pause this week, so there is no new episode on Sunday, October 26, 2025, on Adult Swim. The Halloween chapter is now set for Sunday, November 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET, with next-day streaming on Max. Trade listings and schedule trackers show a simple one-week shuffle rather than a production issue. Smiling Friends Season 3 kicked off on October 5 and ran three Sundays in a row before pausing after Episode 3, Mole Man.

The core voice cast features co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, with Marc M in the ensemble, and this season also spotlights Conner O’Malley. According to TheWrap's report dated August 28, 2025, Adult Swim confirmed the October 5 return and next-day Max availability, maintaining the late-night slot's stability. Smiling Friends Season 3 resumes weekly next Sunday, pending any further grid updates, which matches how Adult Swim framed the rollout in its premiere coverage.

Why is there no new Smiling Friends Season 3 this week?

Adult Swim skipped the October 26 slot and moved Episode 4 to Sunday, November 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET. Multiple schedule roundups and quick-hit guides reflect a one-week delay, positioning the episode as the Halloween special, rather than a hiatus or production setback. The watch guide lists the updated air date and next-day Max streaming, while PopCulture notes the same Nov. 2 time, framing the skip as a minor scheduling adjustment. Fans searching “no new smiling friends this week” are seeing the same message across these listings.

Adult Swim’s own launch coverage also set the tone for a consistent weekly cadence at 11:30 p.m., with next-day streaming on Max. As per TheWrap report dated August 28, 2025, Michael Ouweleen stated,

“We love shows that make you smile and go ‘haha’ — and that’s what you’ll get with ‘Smiling Friends’ and ‘Haha, You Clowns.’ It’s right there in the titles.”

That reflects a steady, event-style late-night rollout rather than erratic drops. Context from the creators supports the idea that Smiling Friends Season 3 stays comedy-first through bumps in the grid. As per TheWrap report dated October 6, 2025, Zach Hadel remarked,

“I kind of view it as Michael and I screwing around, almost.”

While Michael Cusack added that the show works because they make each other laugh. The same interview explains how character pairings drive episodes from week to week, reinforcing that a one-week slide does not signal a tonal or structural shift.

Where Smiling Friends Season 3 paused last week (quick Episode 3 recap)

Episode 3, Mole Man (aired October 19), strands Pim and Charlie underground after an obsessive fan abducts them, while Allan and Glep juggle a chaotic babysitting run topside. The plot leans into stalker-thriller parody and ends with a dry, absurd twist that resets the board for the Halloween outing. Recaps and fan guides outline the A-story kidnapping and the Allan-Glep side mission, aligning with the episode’s “comedy first” angle that the creators have been emphasizing this month.

In the same spirit of casting choices that fit the show’s energy, Conner O’Malley’s season-opening turn drew notice. As per TheWrap report dated October 6, 2025, Cusack stated,

“[O’Malley] fit the casting vibe because of his approach at comedy where he can be very aggressive and yelling, but it feels very authentic.”

New date, what to expect next and the remaining rollout

Next up is the Halloween special, airing on Sunday, November 2, at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim, with next-day streaming available on Max. UK viewers should expect a Monday, November 3, 4:30 a.m. GMT drop for the live broadcast window conversion. Monday for the simulcast-equivalent time, with a note that U.S. clock changes on November 2 can shift local conversions by an hour. Smiling Friends Season 3 is expected to continue weekly through November, unless Adult Swim updates its lineup again.

Adult Swim’s season-premiere coverage confirms the October 5 start and the plan for steady Sundays at 11:30, which aligns with the current one-week slide into November 2. Smiling Friends Season 3 is back on Adult Swim next Sunday night and on Max the next day.

Stay tuned for more updates.