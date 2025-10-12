"She's the most two faced": Big Brother UK fans slam Caroline for bankrupting Richard

Caroline Monk from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK star Caroline dealt a major blow to Richard’s gameplay during the October 12 episode.

As part of the Twist of Fate challenge, where contestants had the power to change the number of ‘eye’ currency for themselves or their opponents, Caroline chose to wipe out Richard’s stock and bankrupt him.

Although she wanted to bankrupt all of her competitors, she decided to go with Richard because he was “the first one to play the game properly and nick all the balls.”

After some thought, she ultimately stated:

“I would like to bankrupt Richard because he was mean last time.”

That said, she emptied Richard’s box of ‘eye’ currency while chanting “mean, mean, mean.”

It was a direct reference to a previous challenge during which Richard, despite having the highest number of ‘eye’ currency, chose not to use it to buy snacks and other goodies for his co-stars, especially those who had none to spare.

Caroline, who was still upset about it, decided to exact revenge by taking away all his ‘eye’ currency in the Twist of Fate game.

Big Brother UK fans on X shared their thoughts on Caroline’s move, criticizing her for going after Richard, as one commented:

“I can’t stand Caroline she’s the most two faced in there! Don’t understand why she’s got it in for Richard so much..”

Many Big Brother UK fans disapproved of Caroline’s game plan as they felt Richard did not deserve the sabotage.

“Richard’s literally took the cursed eye FROM Caroline and then she makes him bankrupt. Get that horror out!” a fan wrote.

“I literally cannot stand Caroline. her hatred towards Richard is literally embarrassing,” another one commented.

“Nooo I actually feel sorry for Richard. Caroline didn’t need to bankrupt him, he’s the oldest one in there and only just got his bed back,” an X user reacted.

Other Big Brother UK fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m getting really sick of Caroline being a b**ch to Richard it’s giving high school bullying but he’s not realising people are being mean,” a person wrote.

“If Caroline hasn’t already show her true nature, her bankrupting Richard was soo cruel,” another one commented.

“Caroline is vile not only did she make Richard bankrupt but was acting oblivious, F**K HER,” a person posted.

Big Brother UK: Richard opens up about being bankrupt

After the task concluded, Richard was called to the Diary Room and asked to express how he felt about being bankrupt.

“The fact that someone saw fit to give me the Bankrupt Card, knowing that they were gonna wipe out my score completely, it iis disappointing,” Richard said.

The Big Brother UK star added that he felt “a little bit” sorry for the person who chose to do that, wondering why they chose to go down that road, especially with him.

Later in the episode, Caroline came clean, revealing to Richard and the remaining housemates that she was the one responsible for bankrupting him.

When he asked her why, she explained:

“I said, ‘Who with the most balls would actually, if someone had nothing would spend something on them.’ She [Teja] did, you didn’t, and that’s the only reason.”

Upon hearing that, Richard only thanked her for her “candour” and moved on.

The October 12 episode also saw a huge feud ensue between Nancy, Sam, and Jenny, after Big Brother exposed Nancy and Sam’s coded opinion of Jenny’s personality.

Jenny was left in tears after finding out that Nancy and Sam saw her as a “fake” person, who jumped from one conversation to another to avoid getting voted out.

Stay tuned for more updates.