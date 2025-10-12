"I don't even wanna talk to you:" Big Brother UK fame Jenny clashes with Nancy over claims she's not genuine

Nancy from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Tensions escalated in the Big Brother UK house as emotions ran high during the October 12 episode.

Jenny confronted Nancy and Sam after Big Brother exposed their coded conversation about her, in which Nancy said, “Nothing f**king seems genuine at all,” while referring to Jenny.

Upset about being called fake, Jenny confronted the duo, hoping to clear the air. However, the moment she saw Nancy justifying her stance and defending herself, she said:



“I don’t even wanna talk to you, and the way you’re speaking to me, now, you can actually go f**k yourself.”



The Big Brother UK star criticized Nancy for raising her voice during their conversation.

When Nancy tried to pin it on Jenny, the latter explained that she was allowed to “be fuming” since she was the subject of their opinions.

Ultimately, Jenny broke down in tears, unable to process their opinions about her.

The situation came to a head after Big Brother exposed Nancy and Sam’s coded conversation about Jenny, in which they accused her of being fake, saying she put up an act and tried to be nice to everyone, while befriending people for her own convenience.

They even pointed out that Jenny had yet to have an emotional breakdown in the house that might prove she was genuine.

Big Brother UK star Nancy accuses Jenny of putting on a front to avoid being voted out







After everything was out in the open, Jenny asked Nancy and Sam for a private conversation.

She informed them straight away that she was “fuming” because she considered the two of them to be her friends.

Since Jenny believed she had a close relationship with both of them, she was unable to understand what the problem was.

Nancy explained that the problem was “non-existent.” Instead, she mentioned that the conversation stemmed from some of the things they had been noticing.



“The thing is, what we were noticing was just like, ‘Oh, I don’t know how genuine it can be that someone can go from one conversation to another to another to another. It just felt like you were trying to be liked by everyone, but deep down, you’re putting front just so that people wouldn’t vote you out,” Nancy said.



The Big Brother UK alum added that since she had been noticing those things and needed to vent to someone, she said whatever she did to Sam.

After letting Nancy say her piece, Jenny told her that she was mistaken about her.

She then accused Nancy of being “fake,” calling her out for acting friendly to her face while badmouthing her behind her back.

While Nancy tried to explain that she loved her regardless, Jenny remained unconvinced.

Reflecting on their comment about her not being emotional enough, Jenny pointed out that she had only known the housemates for a few days, so it did not feel natural for her to open up and cry about life.

She also mentioned that she felt “lonely” and did not have a “set person” to hang out with, which was why she kept jumping from one conversation to another.

Although Richard was her friend, she clarified that she would not sit and cry to him.

When Jenny reiterated how shocked she was, saying she would never be able to trust the two of them again, Nancy said:



“Alright. Sound by me. I don’t think I could trust you, that’s why I had that conversation.”



One thing led to another, and Jenny broke down in tears.

Watching her have an emotional breakdown, Nancy said that it proved she was genuine.

She then assured Jenny that the situation could have been avoided if they had been able to have a conversation rather than being exposed by Big Brother.

Ultimately, Jenny left the Snug, but Nancy felt they needed to speak another time.

Stay tuned for more updates.