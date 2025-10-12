Who made a surprise cameo in SNL season 51 episode 2? Everything to know

The singer joined Role Model during his 'Saturday Night Live' musical guest debut on Oct. 11

Saturday Night Live celebrated its 50th anniversary on October 11, 2025, when former cast member Amy Poehler returned as the host, marking a momentous occasion. The program was full of surprises, including outstanding sketches and unannounced guest appearances.

One of the night's most talked-about moments began with Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury), a musical guest, making his debut on SNL. Poehler became a three-time host of SNL during her tenure on the show.

She used to be a cast member, appearing on the show from 2001 to 2008. In contrast, Role Model debuted on Saturday Night Live as a musical act.

SNL season 51 episode 2 - Recap



As Role Model sang "Sally, When The Wine Runs Out" and "Some Protector," Poehler played the role of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and performed jokes as a clairvoyant talk show host.

Poehler, playing Bondi, said,

"I'd like to insult you personally before I don't answer."

There were some unexpected cameos to note: James Austin Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Ashley Padilla, Jeremy Culhane, Tommy Brennan, Mikey Day, and Poehler all played U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Poehler played many characters in sketches for this episode. She presented a great monologue. After saying that she was thrilled to be back on Saturday Night Live, Poehler began to joke about how much the world had changed since the show's 1975 debut.

“I remember watching the show in the ’70s, sitting in my house in Burlington, Massachusetts thinking, ‘I want to be an actress someday, at least until they invent an AI actress who’s funnier and willing to do full frontal,' " she joked, referring to recently launched AI-generated actress Tilly Norwood.



In another hilarious sketch, Poehler played Margo in a parody of The Hunting Wives, while Chloe Fineman played Sophie.

The narrator declared, "Your favorite characters have returned, and they're just as naughty as ever. Guns will be drawn, and thighs will be squeezed."

Aubrey Plaza also showed up out of the blue as the "new girl."

Continuing her hilarious sketches on the night of the SNL episode 2, Poehler gave psychic readings to viewers as a talk show host, and James Austin Johnson appeared as a guest on stage.

Later in the episode, as a manager sitting in a birthing pool, Poehler tried to conduct a work meeting. Tina Fey and Seth Meyers joined Amy Poehler at the desk during the Weekend Update segment, bringing the iconic three of SNL veterans back together.

SNL season 51 episode 2 - Surprise Cameo During Role Model’s Performance



The performance of "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" by Role Model included a "Where's my Sally tonight?" situation. That's when pop sensation Charli XCX, playing "Sally," appeared out of nowhere.

The crowd cheered as she abruptly came, gave Role Model a prop, and left. Role Model has a reputation for having unexpected visitors make an appearance as "Sally" during live performances, and this cameo is no exception. Conan Gray, Natalie Portman, Hilary Duff, and Troye Sivan have all appeared on "Sally" before.

