Who will host SNL Season 51 episode 2? Explained

Saturday Night Live cast and guests standing on stage during the episode’s closing moments.

SNL is an essential part of late-night television in the United States. It has influenced television comedy and spawned the careers of innumerable comedians with more than fifty years of late-night giggles, iconic skits, and memorable hosts. Breaking News! SNL is back to brighten up our days with entertainment and laughter. The first episode premiered on Saturday, October 4, following the fall television debut, at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT on NBC. For all the viewers who prefer streaming, the episodes are available on Peacock.

The second episode of Saturday Night Live's (SNL) 51st season, which includes the popular comedian Amy Poehler as host again, will surely make viewers laugh out loud. Poehler's episode will air on Saturday, October 11, 2025, after a long time since her iconic 2008 performance. Poehler, who is well-known for her wit, great comedic timing, and recognizable SNL characters, will enchant Studio 8H with her distinct charm and enthusiasm. Fans may anticipate more humor and funnier sketches that combine traditional humor with modern sarcasm.

Saturday Night Live: Musical Guest and Episode Highlights of the premiere episode

As for the performances concerned, Role Model, an independent indie pop singer, will appear as the musical guest while Poehler will solo host for the second time. Role model’s fantastic stage presence and heartwarming songs will be a wonderful complement to Poehler's comic timing.

Role Model, originally named Tucker Pillsbury, recently achieved his first Billboard No. 1 single with "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," He will make his first-ever appearance as a musical guest on SNL on October 11. The alt-pop artist and TikTok superstar will undoubtedly connect with the audience very well.

Episode 2 will also carry forward the legacy of SNL, bringing together the new and upcoming talent and established performers. Bad Bunny hosted the premiere episode. Doja Cat was a musical guest. Filled with political satire, pop culture, and serving witty takes on current events, Episode 2 is likely to be covered in the form of sketches, which will guarantee an exciting and fun evening.

Enjoy an evening of surprises, music, and comedy that only Saturday Night Live can provide on October 11, 2025, when Amy Poehler appears on SNL Season 51 episode 2.