SNL Season 51 episode 2: Release timing for every region, Host & Guest, and everything you need to know

The first episode of SNL season 51 is surely making waves, as Bad Bunny and Doja Cat made the late-night show’s premiere a massive hit, and the second episode is just right around the corner. SNL season 51 episode 2 is set to premiere on October 11, 2025, at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT.

SNL season 51 episode 2 is set to be an exciting one, featuring the incredibly talented Amy Poehler as host. The Parks and Recreation alum will return to Studio 8H to bring her signature wit and charm, while musical guest Role Model will take the stage for an electrifying performance. Together, they promise a night full of laughs, nostalgia and great music.

Host: Amy Poehler

Musical guest: Role Model/Tucker Pillsbury

Release date of SNL (Saturday Night Live) season 51 episode 2

SNL Season 51, Episode 2 is scheduled to air on October 11, 2025. The show airs live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. CT/8:30 p.m. PT. For viewers who want to stream the show digitally, it is available to watch on Peacock the very next day, on Sunday.

The subscription cost for Peacock is $10.99/month (with ads), and its ad-free Premium Plus Plan starts at $16.99/ month. Annual subscription plans are available, too.

Release timings of SNL season 51 episode 2 for various regions are listed in the table below

Region Release date Time US (ET) October 11, 2025 11:30 p.m. US (PT) October 11, 2025 8:30 p.m. Japan (JST) October 12, 2025 12:30 p.m. United Kingdom (BST) October 12, 2025 4:30 a.m. India (IST) October 12, 2025 9 a.m. New Zealand (NZDT) October 12, 2025 4:30 p.m. Australia (AEDT) October 12, 2025 1:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) October 12, 2025 5:30 a.m.

Know all about the host and the musical guest arriving on October 11 on SNL season 51 episode 2

Amy Poehler was a part of SNL’s journey from the start. Initially, she was a cast member from 2001 to 2008. According to the reports by NBC, SNL season 51 episode 2 will mark her third time as an individual host since her departure from the cast in season 34. She was even a ‘Weekend Update Anchor’ for almost four years and also began the Upright Citizens Brigade (a comedy group and training center) to encourage and support SNL’s new comedians.

With Amy, musical guest, Role Model will join her too, and it will be his first-ever performance at Studio 8H. Although Role Model is his stage name, his real name is Tucker Pillsbury. When Craig Melvin asked Role Model about his stage name when he made his appearance on Today, he said,

"That's a good question," he said. "You know what, I thought it was funny at the time that I chose it, and you don't think ahead that if it works out, you're stuck with that for life. So here we are on live TV as Role Model."

Fans in this late-midnight comedy show will surely hear his most viral song ‘’Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," along with more comedy sketches, giggles and a hilarious take on current events.