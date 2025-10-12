Who is Role Model? Everything you need to know about SNL season 51 episode 2's musical guest

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Role Model performs during the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

On SNL season 51 episode 2, Role Model made his Studio 8H debut, arriving at a perfect moment: Amy Poehler’s big return as host and the show’s 50th-anniversary energy. The Maine-born singer (real name Tucker Pillsbury) has built a fast-growing profile thanks to his viral hit “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” a knack for live moments that invite a guest to be the song’s titular “Sally,” and a mix of indie-pop and wistful breakup balladry. His internet persona and onstage charm helped him leap from TikTok and intimate shows to arenas and late-night TV in just a few years.

Who is Role Model?

Tucker Pillsbury started making music while recovering from injuries at college and moved from rap experiments to the melodic pop that now defines his work. He adopted the stage name Role Model and released EPs that caught industry attention; by 2024–25, he’d issued the album Kansas Anymore and a deluxe edition that included the song, titled Sally, When the Wine Runs Out. That song became a cultural moment when celebrities and fans alike answered his onstage call for a “Sally” to dance the bridge — Hilary Duff, Natalie Portman, Olivia Rodrigo, and Charli XCX have all stepped into the bit at shows. Role Model’s sound mixes confessional lyrics with slick, intimate production; his live set balances crowd-pleasing hooks with quieter tracks.

On SNL and beyond, Role Model’s profile has expanded into acting (he’s set to appear in Lena Dunham’s Good Sex opposite Natalie Portman) and higher-profile tours, including supporting spots on major acts’ runs. His social media persona — a mix of self-aware charm and melancholy — helped “Sally” blow up, and that moment translated directly to his SNL slot. He’s one of the few recent breakout pop acts whose viral life became a core part of the live performance, turning a simple chorus into a recurring cultural gag. By the time he took the SNL stage, Role Model had already proven he could make a single live bit feel like a movement.

Full recap of SNL season 51 episode 2

Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 2 opened with Amy Poehler in a nostalgic, sharp-edged monologue that leaned into the show’s legacy and her long SNL history. The cold open and sketches mixed political satire with reunion energy; Poehler’s sketches often nodded to classic SNL beats while letting new cast members shine. Weekend Update featured a high-energy joke-off with Poehler, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers that reminded viewers why the show’s alumni remain central to its identity.

Role Model performed twice. He opened his set with “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”, the exact crowd-pleaser fans expect: mid-song, he called out a guest to play Sally. Charli XCX answered the call, joining him for a playful, show-stopping bridge that earned loud audience cheers and a viral-ready moment. The performance leaned into the live tradition Role Model cultivated on tour, taking his social-media gag to TV with maximum effect. His second song, titled Some Protector, highlighted his more introspective side. The contrast between the two numbers showed range: anthemic, meme-ready pop followed by a tender album cut.

Other episode highlights included sketches like “Work Birth” and “Experienced Lawyers”, with Poehler and the cast balancing broad humor and sharp callbacks. The show’s new performers received stage time, and the episode closed on a celebratory note that underscored SNL’s continuing cultural pull. For Role Model, the night was a clear win; the SNL platform amplified his signature moment while letting him show depth, setting up wider recognition ahead of his acting debut and future release cycles.

In short, SNL season 51 episode 2 gave Role Model a breakout TV moment and reminded viewers that, on Saturday Night Live, a single live stunt can turn into a defining cultural clip.

Role Model’s appearance felt like the next step in a fast career arc: viral single, arena buzz, late-night validation, and soon, movies and bigger stages. SNL season 51 episode 3, featuring Sabrina Carpenter as both the host and the musical guest, will be televised exclusively on NBC on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at 8:30 pm PT/11:30 pm ET in the United States and will be made available for streaming the next day on Peacock.