Who did Role Model bring out as his latest “Sally” on tour? Niall Horan joins the star-studded lineup

Role Model Brings Out Niall Horan as His Latest “Sally” During London Show (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Role Model surprised his London fans by inviting Niall Horan on stage as his latest “Sally.” This happened during his performance of “Sally When the Wine Runs Out.” Tucker Pillsbury known to fans as Role Model, brought Horan out during the second sold-out show on Tuesday November 4.

Horan, who is 32, stepped out wearing light denim jeans, a white tank top, and a plaid shirt over it. He added a black belt and shoes to finish the outfit. Role Model wore his own stylish look with jeans, a button-up shirt, and a cropped black jacket as the two danced together onstage.

A Role Model fan account posted a clip of an onstage moment on social media, and it went viral. The video captured Horan singing with Role Model sharing the microphone, and dancing as the audience cheered.

The song “Sally When the Wine Runs Out” is part of Role Model’s latest deluxe album Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), which came out in February. During his No Place Like Tour, Role Model has invited many celebrity guests to join him for the regular “Sally” performance. Some of these guests have included Natalie Portman, Renée Rapp, Dylan Minette, Bowen Yang, and Charli XCX.

Role Model opens up on how the idea came about

At Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians event, Role Model spoke with James Austin Johnson from Saturday Night Live and shared how the idea first came to life. He said influencer Jake Shane sparked the inspiration for the now-popular segment.

When someone asked who manages the bookings for the “Sallys,” Role Model answered, “Me,” and explained how it all began. After dropping the deluxe version of his 2024 album Kansas Anymore, the tour kicked off in Phoenix with no guest performers.

However, during the next stop in Dallas, a joke was circulating online suggesting that Jake Shane — known for his podcast Therapuss — had inspired the song.

“He happened to be in Dallas and I was like this would be funny to like play into that and he came up,” Role Model explained. “Originally I was going to have him up for a different song, something else and then we did that and people loved that, so we started bringing up fans.”

Role Model has also shown up twice on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, which has led fans to speculate about Shane’s role in creating the song’s idea.

The "Sally" moment has turned into a major highlight of pop tours this year. Much like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Nonsense” outro, Sally brings celebrity guests into the mix by “arresting” them with pink fuzzy handcuffs because they’re “too hot.” So far, her guests have included names like Joe Keery, Margaret Qualley, Gigi Hadid, and Corey Fogelmanis.

Role Model keeps making his stage routine more creative, and with big names like Niall Horan hopping in, it’s becoming a signature piece of his concerts.