Why did Singer Role Model call out Pop Crave? Complete drama explained

What began as a simple, harmless pre-show meme soon turned into an online mess. On Tuesday, alt-pop singer ROLE MODEL shared a GIF of adult star Brandon from Sean Cody on his Instagram Stories with the caption:
"Mexico City night one tonight."
Even though the Oh, Gemini singer has a tradition of sharing memes before shows, this one led Pop Crave to mistakenly frame it as a shirtless shot of ROLE MODEL himself, leading to instant correction from fans who recognized the source. Pop Crave posted the picture and captioned it as :
"ROLE MODEL looks handsome in new photo."
Singer-songwriter ROLE MODEL, also known as Tucker Pillsbury, stirred up headlines this week after clapping back at a viral misstep online. The 28-year-old star did not hold back when a wrong post went out about him. He quickly put it to rest with smart jokes on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). While the post has since disappeared, Pillsbury's reply drew even more attention, adding another moment to what's already been a standout year in his career.
Pillsbury took to his X handle, quoting the misinformed post and writing:
"How dumb do you have to be to think my breasts are that three dimensional."
