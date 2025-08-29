Type keyword(s) to search

Why did Singer Role Model call out Pop Crave? Complete drama explained

Singer ROLE MODEL, aka Tucker Pillsbury, calls out Pop Crave over a viral post - here's the full breakdown of the drama and fan reactions.
posted by Anisa Nandy
Friday 8/29/2025 at 10:40AM EDT
  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Role Model performs during the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Role Model performs during the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

    What began as a simple, harmless pre-show meme soon turned into an online mess. On Tuesday, alt-pop singer ROLE MODEL shared a GIF of adult star Brandon from Sean Cody on his Instagram Stories with the caption:

    "Mexico City night one tonight."

    Even though the Oh, Gemini singer has a tradition of sharing memes before shows, this one led Pop Crave to mistakenly frame it as a shirtless shot of ROLE MODEL himself, leading to instant correction from fans who recognized the source. Pop Crave posted the picture and captioned it as :

    "ROLE MODEL looks handsome in new photo."

    Even ROLE MODEL himself shared Pop Crave's post on his Instagram Story and wrote:

    "dumb*ss"

    ROLE MODEL shuts down viral mix-up with witty comeback online

    Singer-songwriter ROLE MODEL, also known as Tucker Pillsbury, stirred up headlines this week after clapping back at a viral misstep online. The 28-year-old star did not hold back when a wrong post went out about him. He quickly put it to rest with smart jokes on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). While the post has since disappeared, Pillsbury's reply drew even more attention, adding another moment to what's already been a standout year in his career.

    Pillsbury took to his X handle, quoting the misinformed post and writing:

    "How dumb do you have to be to think my breasts are that three dimensional."

    What do the netizens say?

    The exchange soon caught traction across social sites, with folks talking about Pillsbury's clever comeback. Many liked the singer for his fast thinking, while some laughed at the mix-up that started it all. The event has now led to lots of memes and lighthearted commentary online, keeping the conversations about ROLE MODEL's rising fame both in shows and on the web alive.

    Here are some fans' reactions:

    "Pop crave posting Sean Cody’s Brandan is insane," a user commented.

    "cannot believe popcrave genuinely thought Brandon Cody was Role Model (?????) the state of journalism ladies, theydies and gentlemen," another user commented

    "just saw and there's no way they thought that was real," a netizen commented

