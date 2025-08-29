Why did Singer Role Model call out Pop Crave? Complete drama explained

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Role Model performs during the 2025 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

What began as a simple, harmless pre-show meme soon turned into an online mess. On Tuesday, alt-pop singer ROLE MODEL shared a GIF of adult star Brandon from Sean Cody on his Instagram Stories with the caption:

"Mexico City night one tonight."

Even though the Oh, Gemini singer has a tradition of sharing memes before shows, this one led Pop Crave to mistakenly frame it as a shirtless shot of ROLE MODEL himself, leading to instant correction from fans who recognized the source. Pop Crave posted the picture and captioned it as :

"ROLE MODEL looks handsome in new photo."

Even ROLE MODEL himself shared Pop Crave's post on his Instagram Story and wrote: "dumb*ss"

ROLE MODEL shuts down viral mix-up with witty comeback online

Singer-songwriter ROLE MODEL, also known as Tucker Pillsbury, stirred up headlines this week after clapping back at a viral misstep online. The 28-year-old star did not hold back when a wrong post went out about him. He quickly put it to rest with smart jokes on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). While the post has since disappeared, Pillsbury's reply drew even more attention, adding another moment to what's already been a standout year in his career.

Pillsbury took to his X handle, quoting the misinformed post and writing:

"How dumb do you have to be to think my breasts are that three dimensional."