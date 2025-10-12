Beyond The Gates: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 13 to October 17, 2025)

A still from Beyond The Gates (Images via Facebook/BeyondTheGates)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from October 13 to October 17, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Fairmont Crest Estates. Bradley Smitty will end up conducting a heartfelt proposal for his husband, Martin Richardson, in front of their kids, Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson. The couple will potentially renew their vows on the show and will reconcile with each other.

Meanwhile, Nicole Richardson and Ted Richardson will end up finalizing their divorce while they still struggle to cope with how their marriage had ended. Ted will continue to be disturbed regarding Nicole getting closer to Carlton, his medical practitioner, while Nicole will also find out that Ted had gotten intimate with Leslie Thomas, his former illicit lover, despite making promises of wanting to fix their marriage.

In addition to these developments, Katherine Kat Richardson will create a malicious plan to make Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro pay for their betrayal. Eva and Tomas will end up being caught in a web of lies and suspense.

3 major developments to expect on Beyond The Gates from October 13 to October 17, 2025

1) Bradley Smitty Smith proposes to Martin Richardson in front of their kids, Tyrell Richardson and Samantha Richardson, and they potentially end up renewing their wedding vows to each other

In the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates from October 13 to October 17, 2025, spoilers reveal that Bradley Smitty Smith will plan, arrange for, and conduct a stunning proposal for Martin Richardson in front of their kids, Samantha and Tyrell. Recently on the show, Smitty realized how hard Martin had been trying to be genuine and also to fix their relationship, and so he asked him to move back into their apartment with the kids. In the coming episodes, Smitty will take it a step further and propose renewing their vows to Martin.

2) Nicole Richardson and Ted Richardson finalize their divorce proceedings while Ted copes with Nicole going on romantic dates with Carlton, his medical practitioner, and Nicole learns about Ted getting intimate with Leslie Thomas yet again

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of Beyond The Gates reveal that Nicole Richardson will serve Ted Richardson with their divorce papers, and the divorce proceedings will be finalized. Ted might potentially open up to her about how it had been uncomfortable for him to see her going on romantic dates with Carlton, who was his medical practitioner.

Nicole will retort back and say that Ted had betrayed her once again when he chose to get intimate with Leslie Thomas recently, while making promises of fixing their relationship.

3) Katherine Kat Richardson hashes out a malicious scheme to make Eva Thomas and Tomas Navarro pay for their betrayal, while the two of them get caught in a web of lies

In the upcoming episodes of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Katherine Kat Richardson will hold onto the grudge of Tomas Navarro choosing to get intimate with Eva Thomas. While she had seemingly gotten back together with him, Kat would plan an elaborate scheme to trap both Eva and Thomas in a web of manipulation, lies and secrets.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.