90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha lists estranged husband Eric as her ‘spouse’ in court documents months after dropping separation petition

Leida and Eric from 90 Day Fiancé (Image via TLC)

Leida Margaretha, known for her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, listed her estranged husband Eric Rosenbrook as her “spouse” in recent court documents following the dismissal of their legal separation case.

As per Us Weekly, on September 29, Margaretha, 36, filed court records in her criminal case related to alleged identity theft, stating that her household consists of herself and Rosenbrook, 47, whom she identified as both her “husband” and “spouse.”

The documents also included a checked box confirming her marital status. This action comes months after Margaretha voluntarily dropped her legal separation petition filed earlier in the year.

Background on legal separation and family circumstances

Leida Margaretha and Eric Rosenbrook first appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2018. Their marriage has since been subject to public attention due to legal disputes and personal circumstances, including allegations of domestic incidents and the tragic death of their newborn daughter, Alisa Rosenbrook.

Margaretha’s current court filings formally identify Rosenbrook as her spouse despite the earlier separation petition being withdrawn, confirming their legal marital status in these documents.

Margaretha initially filed for legal separation from Rosenbrook on July 28. The petition followed several personal and legal events, including Rosenbrook’s arrest for allegedly slapping Margaretha, to which he pleaded not guilty. The criminal case is still pending.

Around the same period, Margaretha and Rosenbrook experienced the death of their newborn daughter, Alisa Rosenbrook. Margaretha’s attorney, Taylor Hart, confirmed the news, stating that, sadly, on July 8, 2025, Alisa Rosenbrook, the daughter of Eric and Leida, was removed from life support and passed away. Hart further explained that the cause and manner of Alisa’s death remain unknown. He added that Leida is extremely distraught over the loss and is still seeking answers for herself regarding the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s passing.

In the separation petition, Margaretha listed her marriage date as July 8, 2018. She described the marriage as “broken” and cited “too many domestic abuse events” as a reason for seeking legal separation.

A temporary restraining order against Rosenbrook was granted at that time, but later dropped. On August 28, both Margaretha and Rosenbrook informed the court that they wished to dismiss the legal separation case, without providing further explanation.

Court filing details and financial disclosure

In the September 29 filing, the 90 Day Fiancé alum provided details about her financial situation. She stated she is unemployed and requested the court to appoint a public defender. Her reported assets included $275 in her bank account, $160 in cash, and a 2018 Audi vehicle.

The same court documents relate to allegations of identity theft. Prosecutors filed two felony charges on September 22, claiming Margaretha made fraudulent transactions using her employers’ money in 2023. According to the filings, she allegedly used information from a second business to make additional charges.

Margaretha was previously arrested in July on charges of bond jumping. She denied the accusations, describing the issue as “a mistake with paperwork.” Following her release, the judge ordered her to surrender her passport.

The latest court records provide a formal account of the 90 Day Fiancé alum's household, marital status, financial situation, and pending legal matters, without indicating any additional personal developments.

