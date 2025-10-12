Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey opens up about talking to her 13-year-old son about heartbreak

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey (Image via Getty)

Netflix’s Love Is Blind has become one of the most talked-about reality dating shows, and its hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, have been at the heart of its journey since the beginning.

In a recent Parade interview on October 8, 2025, the couple discussed the show’s evolution, its influence on their marriage, and how it helps them teach their children about relationships.

Married for 14 years and parents to three kids, Nick and Vanessa say the show’s concept, finding love without seeing one another, mirrors how they first connected during their early dating years over long phone calls.

Through Love Is Blind, the couple explores the idea that meaningful connections can come from honest conversations rather than appearances.

As Vanessa shared, “Heartbreak is part of life,” adding that they use moments from the show to talk with their children about emotions, resilience, and empathy.

With Season 9 underway, the Lacheys continue to reflect on the lessons they’ve learned both as hosts and as partners.

Behind the pods of Love Is Blind: lessons on love and connection

Nick shared about being a part of the show Love Is Blind:

“We love being around love. We love seeing it blossom.”

Hosting Love Is Blind has given the Lacheys a deeper understanding of relationships.

Nick said that the show constantly reminds them to “hold on to that very early, organic feeling” in their own marriage.

Vanessa added that while they once played a larger role in filming, from visiting participants’ apartments to attending weddings, producers later let the stories unfold naturally.

The couple recalled how earlier involvement sometimes influenced contestants’ decisions.

Vanessa mentioned a Season 1 moment when a groom questioned his readiness for marriage after talking with Nick, which made them realize the importance of letting people find answers on their own.

They also spoke about watching emotional moments as parents, such as when a contestant met her partner’s child. Nick said,

“Not only are you looking for a partner, you’re also looking for a co-parent,” noting the added emotional depth for single parents on the show.

Vanessa emphasized that each story helps them appreciate the many ways people search for genuine love and self-discovery.



During the interview, Vanessa Lachey shared a moment when her 13-year-old son joined her and Nick while they were watching an episode of Love Is Blind. As a scene of heartbreak played out, he told her, “I feel so bad for her.”

Vanessa used that moment to teach him about handling emotions, explaining that heartbreak is a natural part of life, whether it’s losing a relationship, missing out on a dream, or facing disappointment.

Memorable moments in Love Is Blind and real-life reflections

The Lacheys discussed some of the show’s most talked-about scenes, from the Season 6 “Megan Fox” moment to Jessica Batten’s viral wine clip from Season 1.

Nick and Vanessa reflected on how reality television can surprise participants who are not used to being in the spotlight.

Vanessa explained that moments like these become part of the show’s legacy, but the human element, how people handle vulnerability and regret, is what truly resonates.

They also addressed personal dynamics, including moments when contestants leave early. Vanessa clarified,

“They’re not prisoners. They have the free will to go whenever they want.”

Both agreed that Love Is Blind continues to reveal new scenarios and challenges each season.

Reflecting on their own relationship, Nick said he believes they would have found each other if they were in the pods:

“We would have asked the same kind of questions that matter.” Vanessa agreed, describing the pods as “a very warm, very comfortable environment” where connection can flourish.

