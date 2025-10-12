"Worked super, super hard to be healthy coparents": Love Is Blind's Jordan on relationship with ex

Jordan and Megan (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love is Blind season 9 participant Jordan Keltner recently opened up about his son, Luca’s mother, and his ex-partner, Skylar, shedding light on the type of relationship they shared despite their split.

In an interview with Swooon, published on October 10, 2025, Jordan shared that although they were no longer together, she still had a major presence in his life.



“We’ve worked super, super hard to be healthy coparents,” Jordan said.



The Love Is Blind star added that since their son, Luca, was their main priority, news about him joining a dating experiment and exposing himself to the world emerged as a hurdle for the former couple.

He then told Swooon that his participation was a “little bump in the road” as his ex-partner had firmly clarified that she did not want Luca or herself to be involved in the experiment.

Consequently, Jordan honored her request, admitting that he was “really happy” with how they had been navigating the situation.

Jordan got engaged to Megan Walerius on Love Is Blind and is now on a journey to the altar, hoping to tie the knot and officialize their relationship.

Love Is Blind season 9: Jordan opens up about the challenges of participating in a dating experiment as a single father







As a single father, Jordan’s journey on the show has been unique compared to the rest, since his priorities and demands differed from those of his co-stars.

Even his participation in the show was a decision that stemmed from an unusual setting, making his journey stand out from the rest.

While speaking to Swooon, Jordan revealed that he used to be a very private person before signing up for the Netflix series, so much so that he had “no social media.”

Reflecting on how he got to know about Love Is Blind, Jordan recalled:



“I was just casually dating on the dating apps. I met this young lady on Tinder. On the first day, she brought it [Love Is Blind] up.”



After he heard about the show from his Tinder date, he became curious and mentioned discussing it with his friends.

However, he was confident that no one would actually read his application, and confessed that he applied just for fun.

However, things did not go as he had expected, as he recalled being contacted by Love Is Blind casting the very next day of submitting his application.

Now that he was part of the show, Jordan made it clear that he entered the experiment with “strong intentions.”

He was prepared to take the search for his wife “super seriously,” since his priorities were different from those of his co-stars.

But even then, Jordan knew “people want to be critical of me being on a dating show as a single parent.”

However, he defended his participation, saying:



“It’s no different than meeting somebody on Tinder, right? It’s honestly probably safer because, through the casting process, there’s a ton of interviews.”



He firmly believed that it was “a lot safer” than just “meeting some random person on the internet.”

As a result, Jordan felt comfortable presenting his life to the world and introducing his son to his partner, Megan.

But at the same time, he clarified that he would never do anything “that was gonna jeopardize” his “coparenting relationship” with his ex-partner.

With new episodes releasing on October 15, 2025, viewers will have to wait until then to see if Jordan says “I do” to Megan at the altar or leaves the experiment single.

Stay tuned for more updates.