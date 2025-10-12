Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Dwight get the fifty back?

Tulsa King season 3 episode 4, ‘’Staring Down the Barrel’’ picked up its plot after Theo’s legacy — 50-year-old bourbon, worth $150 million, was stolen by Cole Dunmire.

He trapped Tyson in its trap and asked him to reveal where the fifties were stashed, and to protect Serenity (the club’s stripper), he spilled the bourbon’s whereabouts.

The Montague Distillers’ bourbon barrels went empty. The crew lost their expensive bourbon when Manfredi headed to Texas with Musso to make a deal with a terrorist named Dexter Deacon.

With him leaving the Montague Distillers, every member of the crew shut down the task of bottling up the bourbon to bring some more worthy news against their enemy for their General.

Bodhi, Grace, Goodie, and Tyson headed to Cole’s bingo game, whereas Mitch and Cleo cruised down the road in a beloved car, one that held countless memories from their earlier days.

Goodie explains that Cole has been using a trick in the bingo game to get all the winning prizes for himself, and they checkmate him in his own game, leading him to hand over the prize money to Tyson.

With that stash of winning money, they head to a stripper club where Tyson encounters Cole and his gang.

There, he meets Serenity, who takes him into a private lounge, where Cole abducts him without letting Garace, Goodie, and Bodhi know about it.

Manfredi, however, did not fire Tyson, as every member of his crew was responsible for the big loss.

So, the question remains: Was Dwight able to bring the bourbon back in Tulsa King season 3 episode 4?

Well, he did get the fifties back towards the end of the episode as Tyson and his father were able to track down the location by keeping an eye on Cole Dunmire.

Tulsa King season 2, episode 4 ending explained: How did Dwight and his crew get their fifty back?

The two rivals — Dunmire and Dwight, who had been fighting for Theo’s expensive fifty-year-old bourbon since the very beginning, took a turn when Dunmire got his hands on the whiskey.

Tulsa King season 2 episode 4 opens with Dwight allotting tasks to every member to hunt down the location where Jeremiah could possibly stash the barrels.

Instead of just blaming Tyson, he even targets Bodhi, Grace, and Goodie to look out for each other, no matter whose mess it is. He says, ‘’Family does not leave family behind, ever.’’

Bodhi is assigned to keep a check on Dunmire’s distribution website, and Grace is tasked to look out for ‘’high-paying buyers’’ to sell their booze immediately once they get back their booze from the Dunmires.

He assigns no work to Tyson, as after all, he was the one who revealed the secret spot of Dwight’s fifty.

With no work at the Montague Distillers, Tyson and his dad try to make things right by spying on Cole.

They head to his warehouse, where they see Serenty (the club’s stripper) getting out of the warehouse and getting into Cole’s car, which means the night Cole held her at gunpoint was actually just part of a staged plan.

They followed Serenity and Cole, and luckily found out the location where Cole had kept the bourbon hidden. They inform Dwight.

Dunmire and Cole were busy inside tasting the bourbon. Jeremiah says,

‘’Our heavenly father. We thank you for bringing the fruits of our labour back to the hands of the righteous. For this was always your plan. For this holy whiskey, be back in the hands of those who truly deserve its blessings. Amen.’’

After that, Cole steps out of the cabin, and he encounters Dwight and his gang. They keep him at gunpoint and use him as leverage to get their fifty back.

Dunmire initially denies by saying that his son’s life isn't worth the bourbon, but surrenders the field in the end.

Jeremiah said,

‘I give you credit, Mr. Manfredi, your tenacity is most impressive.’’

Dwight replied,

‘’Thank you. Here’s the exchange. We get our booze back, you get your blood back.’’

Jeremiah surrendered and hinted at the upcoming threats in Dwight’s bourbon business. He said,

‘’There’s nothing you can take from me that I can’t take back from you, Mr. Manfredi.’’

Dwight has finally gotten his bourbon back, and the upcoming episodes will reveal how his business flourishes as he begins selling their top-shelf bourbon in the market.

Meanwhile, Bill gets an offer from Ray to join hands with him and betray Dwight, taking over his bourbon business and everything that he owns in Tulsa.