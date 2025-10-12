"Dive really deep" - Love Is Blind star Patrick opens up about therapy and self-discovery after breakup with Kacie

Patrick from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Patrick Suzuki, a cast member on season 9 of Love Is Blind, addressed his personal journey of therapy and self-discovery following his breakup with Kacie McIntosh.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Patrick said,

"It made me dive really deep into unhealed wounds, and it had to be triggered by just spiraling about what had happened."

The breakup occurred after their in-person reveal, when Kacie told producers she would not develop an attraction to him. Patrick explained that the confusion surrounding the situation prompted him to examine his own insecurities and boundaries in relationships.

How Patrick Suzuki navigated healing and personal growth after Love Is Blind

Therapy and self-examination

Patrick discussed the role of therapy in his healing process. He explained that he probably spent "thousands of dollars on therapy" every week, sometimes twice a week, to understand the source of his issues.

He noted that the sessions helped him understand the origins of his insecurities and determine what he was willing to accept in a relationship. Patrick added,

"Because I was so confused that I was like, 'I need to look really deep into myself to understand where are these insecurities coming from? What am I willing to tolerate in a relationship?'"

Travel and cultural exploration

Patrick described how travel was part of his healing journey, explaining that he visited a variety of "culturally diverse" places, including Seattle, L.A., New York, Europe, Austin, and different Chinatowns.

He connected his travels to his therapeutic process, noting that being in different environments helped him focus on his personal growth. The Love Is Blind season 9 star also emphasized that he attended a lot of "therapy," highlighting that the combination of therapy and travel was central to addressing his insecurities and understanding himself better.

Reflection on Love Is Blind experience

After a year and a half, Patrick also considered what it was like for him to view his season of Love Is Blind. He admitted that the show had a big effect on the audience. He shared that he got a lot of encouragement from people, among whom were DMs of those dating an Asian man who could relate to his trouble of explaining his "ethnicity" on Love Is Blind season 9.

He agreed that the event was instrumental in his gaining assurance and clearing his mind. Patrick further elaborated that he understood the process of love not to be based on different races or appearances, but through "being confident and mentally healthy."

He further stated that when one has such a disposition, the person is aware of the things they bring to a relationship, what they are ready to accept, and what they want to go past their insecurities, because insecurities can cloud one's judgment.

Patrick concluded that although he did not leave Love Is Blind season 9 with a romantic relationship, the experience contributed to his personal development.

He mentioned that his overall health was better while shooting the film, and he is content with the way his story has been shared. He indicated that if other people encountering comparable difficulties could gain from seeing his path, that would be great, stating,

"I hope it's inspiring for a lot of people that suffer from the same thing. A lot of people have a hard time healing or uncovering what they need to heal."

