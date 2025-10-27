"It's not that deep": Love Is Blind star Anna claps back at body-shamers after major weight loss

Anna from Love Is Blind (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 star Anna Yuan recently responded to body-shaming comments that flooded her social media, speculating on her weight loss journey.

On October 25, 2025, Anna addressed online critics via Instagram Stories, saying:



“Reminder that it’s weird as f**k to message a person you don’t know to comment about their weight or physical appearance, like please for the love of god touch grass!!”



The 28-year-old reality star also put fans’ speculations about her weight loss to rest as she wrote:



“Also, yes, I’ve lost about 40lbs since filming. It is not that deep and again you are WEIRD [for commenting on it].”



It was not the first time Anna had to take to social media to call out those commenting on her appearance and her body.

On October 2, she shared another Instagram Story, where she criticized netizens for not being kind to her, especially regarding her weight.

The hairstylist had signed up for the unique social experiment, hoping to find her ideal match.

Unfortunately, Anna’s journey ended sooner than expected as she voluntarily left the pods, feeling overwhelmed about the process.

Her connections, Patrick Suzuki and Blake Anderson, were taken aback by her decision as she left unannounced.

What other messages did Love Is Blind star Anna convey through her social media







On October 2, 2025, a day after the premiere of Love Is Blind season 9, Anna took to Instagram to address the comments circulating online about her body.

She requested netizens and fans of the show to remember she was human, who had “devoted her life into a craft to make other women feel beautiful.”



“I have struggled with weight since I was a little girl. For the first time in my life, I am proud of how healthy I am,” she added.



Consequently, the Love Is Blind fame urged viewers to remember that she was “a real human being” like others. Ultimately, she hoped people would be kind.

Anna entered the season 9 pods looking for love and potentially, her life partner. She even developed connections with Blake and Patrick; however, she withdrew from the series when she began questioning everything around her.

Earlier in October, Anna spoke to Tudum to share the reason behind her drastic exit.



“I started seeing myself being pretty vulnerable, and it scared me a little bit because this is an intimate part of my brain. These are very sensitive topics for me. It’s not that I’m just sharing it with whoever I’m dating or the other women, this is going to be broadcast for people,” Anna shared, explaining why she left.



Nonetheless, she did not regret her decision because she believed her connections with the men were strong enough.

Later in October, Anna shared another message via Instagram Stories, where she spoke about how she regretted hurting Patrick.

She wrote that the “only thing” she was upset about was hurting Patrick’s feelings and leaving without saying goodbye.

The Love Is Blind star revealed that she and Patrick had “built a friendship” since leaving the pods, which was all that mattered to her.

Although she was grateful for her time in the series, she wanted the chapter to end for good.

Anna even changed her profile settings and made her account private after the post. However, the rampant body-shaming comments continued.

Consequently, she addressed netizens on October 25, asking them to get over her weight loss journey and her appearance.

Patrick, who had a connection with Anna, eventually went on to propose to Kacie. However, that engagement ended soon after the first reveal.

The couples and the pod squad members will gather again during the October 29 Love Is Blind reunion to revisit their journey and address unresolved issues.

Stay tuned for more updates.