90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Manon sets the record straight on fan rumors about her relationship with Anthony

Anthony and Manon from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7 (Image via TLC)

Manon Berryman, a cast member of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, has publicly addressed rumors regarding her marriage to Anthony.

Following the premiere of the season, fans speculated about the dynamics of their relationship, including Manon’s reactions during her move to France. In an interview with Access Hollywood on October 10, 2025, Manon stated,



“Everybody should not give a flying f about what other people think about them cuz we don't have the true like full on full on feelings of what people are feeling and like the true stories as well like meaning like it's just few segments of just a full life you know like we are living a real life it's reality TV so there's so much to it.”



She emphasized that fan speculation did not influence her personal perspective on her relationship with Anthony.

Manon Berryman sets the record straight on her relationship with Anthony on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way





