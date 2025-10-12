90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Manon sets the record straight on fan rumors about her relationship with Anthony

Manon Berryman, a cast member of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 7, has publicly addressed rumors regarding her marriage to Anthony.
Following the premiere of the season, fans speculated about the dynamics of their relationship, including Manon’s reactions during her move to France. In an interview with Access Hollywood on October 10, 2025, Manon stated,
“Everybody should not give a flying f about what other people think about them cuz we don't have the true like full on full on feelings of what people are feeling and like the true stories as well like meaning like it's just few segments of just a full life you know like we are living a real life it's reality TV so there's so much to it.”
She emphasized that fan speculation did not influence her personal perspective on her relationship with Anthony.
Manon has discussed her reluctance to return to her hometown of Marseille, citing personal challenges she experienced growing up.
She shared that she felt pressured about her body and experienced body shaming, stating that she “understood she wasn’t like other girls while growing up” and that she heard comments suggesting her body was in poor shape.
According to Manon, these experiences contributed to her decision to move to the United States. She described Anthony’s support during the relocation and highlighted the contrast with previous relationships. She said,
“With Antony, [I] finally met a man who actually embraced who I am. Let me be who I want to be and who I am without changing, loving me even with our differences, and you know, being the ying to my yang, the yang to my ying.”
Manon has addressed public perceptions that she dominates her partner or is excessively loud. She explained that her emotional responses during filming were tied to her transition between countries, stating,
“She was misunderstood as a loud woman who dominated her partner. The reality star pointed out how highly emotional she was about changing countries, putting that out unabashedly.”
Manon elaborated in the Access Hollywood interview, “I think it's because, you know, not just because of me and Anthony, but in general, when you have a woman who's loud, who is not afraid of like saying what she has to say... people are going to assume and embrace that oh she's the one who likes to fight who is like too loud who like to be control uh controlling or whatever when actually it's the biggest misconceptions.”
Manon also commented on reactions surrounding her relationship with her parents. She clarified that her outbursts were expressions of her emotions and not intended to disrespect her family, stating that her father worked hard to provide for them.
She indicated that Anthony supported her during these moments. She remarked on the difference between her previous relationships and her current marriage, emphasizing Anthony’s acceptance of her personality and emotional expression.
Additionally, she noted that filming allowed her to identify who among her acquaintances was genuinely supportive.
Manon highlighted that she has focused on providing representation for women who may feel misunderstood or judged. She noted that her visibility on the show allows viewers to see different body types and emotional expressions. In her words, she aims to help women, saying,
"Like feel more...capable of like loving themselves without feeling perfect or having the need to change and feel perfect for other people."
