"Everyone got along well": Love Is Blind star Jordan on Megan's off-camera meeting with his son Luca

Love Is Blind season 9 star Jordan Keltner recently revealed how his fiancée, Megan Walerius had a meeting with his son, Luca, off-camera.

In an interview with Elite Daily, published on October 9, 2025, Jordan shared that the unseen introduction between Megan and Luca happened shortly after they returned to Denver.



“It can be a lot to navigate and digest. So, it was super quick. We got together with Luca and his mom, we all went for dinner off-camera, and everyone got along great,” he said.



The Love Is Blind star shared that he wanted to make it happen as soon as possible to “make it fair for Megan.”

Jordan wanted her to get the “full scope” of how his life was as a single dad. He also mentioned that it was equally important to him that Luca’s mother, Skylar, approved of Megan, too.

Noting how flawlessly the meeting went, Jordan shared that Megan and Skylar mutually respected one another.

Although a significant part of his life, Luca, was not shown in any of the episode of Love Is Blind.

Jordan had mentioned that he and his ex-partner had previously agreed not to include their son in the process.

Thus, Luca was missing from the scenes revolving around Jordan.

Love Is Blind star Jordan was pleased to see how well Megan got along with his son







In episodes 7-9 of Love Is Blind, when Megan and Jordan moved in together to test their compatibility in the real world, she expressed concern over being unable to connect with Luca.

Megan feared that she would not be accepted and that things would not go well with Jordan’s ex, Skylar.

However, Jordan believed otherwise and assured her that things would go well, and they did.

When Megan met with his family off-camera, she not only bonded with Luca but also with Skylar.

To see how compatible she was with Luca, Jordan was pleasantly surprised.



“It was great, just two peas in a pod. They hit it off so well,” he expressed.



The Love Is Blind star added that it was “amazing” how quickly the connection developed between them.

In episode 9, which seemed to have been filmed before Megan met with Luca, she was shown telling her female co-stars that Luca was “cute” from whatever pictures Jordan had shown to her.



“Every time Jordan FaceTimes him, he’s like, ‘When do I get to meet Megan?’” she said.



However, viewers now know that the meeting went smoothly.

Love Is Blind star Megan tells her mother and sister about Jordan’s son

During a family meeting in episode 8, Megan told her mother and sister that Luca was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and that he had a pump to help him with it.

The disclosure immediately moved Megan’s sister, as she mentioned that their late father was just like him.



“That was the weirdest dream. It was like talking with Dad and he was just telling me, ‘His son is like me. His son is like me.’ Like, ‘This isn’t just a coincidence,’” Megan’s sister said.



To her, it was a sign that Jordan was the right person to be with.

Now that she had met with Luca and Skylar, it added another promising layer to Jordan and Megan’s story.

Although Megan had initially written off Jordan in the pods, their relationship seemed to strengthen after they met in person.

The only hurdle the Love Is Blind couple faced was their contrasting lifestyles, as Megan insisted on purchasing a multi-million-dollar home.

It made Jordan feel like a “mooch” since he preferred a simpler lifestyle.

With new episodes dropping on October 15, 2025, viewers will have to wait until then to find out if Jordan and Megan make it down the aisle or part ways for good.

Stay tuned for more updates.