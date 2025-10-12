How old is Floyd Mayweather? 19-year-old streamer Summyah Marie turns down boxer’s alleged attempt to get her number

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has not responded to the viral video through any platform until now (Image via Getty)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is trending after a streamer named Summyah Marie allegedly refused to provide her contact number to him. A video of the same has already started going viral through different social media platforms.

The incident happened when Marie and her friend were coming out of a restaurant. As they were leaving, 48-year-old Floyd was spotted by the latter, and she informed Summyah about the same by saying:

“Oh, it is Floyd!”

Summyah was also doing a live-streaming session at that moment, and she simply waved to Floyd Mayweather. As she came out of the restaurant, Marie seemingly gave a surprising reaction and continued talking to her friend, as she stated:

“He hits a hell of people. I’m scared.”

Marie’s friend told her that Floyd won’t do anything to her. An individual working for Mayweather was then spotted approaching the duo from the backside, as per Mundo Deportivo. The man asked for Summyah’s contact number, following which she said that she had a boyfriend and she was not interested.

As the clip came to an end, Summyah was asked to tell her name, and she responded by saying:

“My name is Maya, but I have a boyfriend.”

While netizens have shared different responses to the video, Floyd has not shared any response to the same, as of this writing.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is facing Mike Tyson in a match next year

The popular boxing professionals have had issues with each other for some time. The Daily Mail stated that the duo’s feud has reportedly existed for around 19 years, and they had initially shared a close friendship before the problems started.

As per the latest update, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson would step inside the ring for an exhibition match. USA Today reported that the face-off is scheduled in the Spring next year, and CSI Sports/Fight Sports is organizing the event. A venue has not been announced.

Floyd created headlines last month after he spoke about his return to the world of boxing. He did not deny the possibility of the same, claiming that discussions are going on, while speaking to TMZ Sports. Mayweather Jr. opened up on his current situation, saying that he cannot wait until the upcoming year.

“I feel good, and working hard each and every day,” Floyd added.

On the other hand, Tyson also addressed the reasons for fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. during an interview on a show titled Iron Mike in September this year.

The former boxer said that it has been happening since his son had once asked him about why he decided to go inside the ring again. As per Bein Sports, Mike revealed how he replied to his son and said:

“Because I’m the best that ever did it. It’s the only thing I know how to do.”

Moreover, Mike Tyson also clarified that money does not hold any significance to him today, except that it helps his family members and all those whom he shares a close bond with.