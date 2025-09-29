Jake Paul mocks the size of Floyd Mayweather's private jet as he shows off his own aircraft

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Logan Paul looks on during the Misfits Heavyweight fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis at AO Arena on October 14, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 29, Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, made a mockery of Floyd Mayweather's private jet in a video posted on X. In the clip, Jake appears to be standing in a runway where both his and Mayweather's private jets are parked.

Jake Paul MOCKS Floyd Weather for his Small Sized Jet. 😳pic.twitter.com/v5whhWT84V — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 29, 2025

Facing the camera towards Floyd's private jet first, Jake then points it to his own, saying:

"Floyd, I thought you had a big jet. Six windows?! Try fourteen!"

Netizens took to the comments section of the tweet, with some of them cheering Paul while others criticized him for showing off.

This isn't the first time Jake Paul has taken shots at Mayweather. Their rivalry and back-and-forth exchanges are quite prominent in the world of boxing, ever since Mayweather fought with his brother Logan Paul at the Bragging Rights exhibition in 2021.

​ Logan Paul sues auctioneer over a Michael Jordan memorabilia

And as this fun #TheHobby morning continues, we have one more fun lawsuit to talk about!



It's Logan Paul v. Heritage Auctions...let's live read this bad boy! pic.twitter.com/wlCKCNT76a — Paul Lesko (@Paul_Lesko) September 25, 2025

Jake Paul's mockery of Floyd Mayweather's private jet comes in the wake of his brother's latest lawsuit, making headlines. Logan Paul has now filed a lawsuit against Heritage Auctions, a Dallas-based auction house, as he questions the authenticity of a Michael Jordan memorabilia item he bought from them.

The YouTuber recently purchased an 8-by-8-foot United Center court piece autographed by Jordan for more than $500K. The court piece was promoted by the auction as having been used between 1994 and 1998 in the Bulls' championship season.

However, Paul's lawsuit claims that he was not given an opportunity to verify the memorabilia's authenticity before making the payment. Heritage Auction also warned him that his rights to the floor would be forfeit should he miss the payment deadline, set for September 25.

Logan Paul's filing also alleges that he has found inconsistencies in the auction's listings upon personal review, and asserts that it failed to provide him with any documentation of the item's authenticity.

As a counter against it, Paul's attorney, Josh Bernstein, has filed for a temporary restraining order against Heritage Auctions, alongside a temporary adjunct.

However, Heritage Auctions remains confident that Logan's lawsuit will fall through in court. Their spokesperson released a statement that claims:

"Heritage Auctions does not believe that the buyer has any merit to their claims, and we stand behind every item that we sell. This lot would not have been included for sale at auction unless we were fully confident in the authenticity."

​The order was granted by the court last week, on Thursday morning, with a court hearing for the same scheduled next month, on October 8.

