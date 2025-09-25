Logan Paul flaunts $32.5 million Puerto Rico Mansion: Here's his net worth

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 2: United States Champion Logan Paul addresses the crowd during SmackDown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 2, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Logan Paul is stepping into a new chapter with a serious upgrade - a $32.5 million fancy home in Puerto Rico. The WWE star showcased the large space in his latest YouTube video, discussing how it is part of many significant changes in his life.

After tying the knot with model Nina Agdal and having a kid, Paul said it was time to swap his old Dorado home for a bigger and better one close by. The new place, which he happily showed on camera, is full of high-end perks and cool design bits, showing off the fancy life he's known for.

Logan Paul scores a luxury mansion at 30, showcasing wealth and ambition

At the age of just 30, Logan Paul has now got himself a huge, fancy house. The property reflects both his financial success and larger-than-life persona. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Logan Paul's net worth is about $150 million now, a figure that makes the home's eye-popping price tag more understandable.

The place has many top-end bits like a big pool, its own tennis court, a state-of-the-art theatre room, its own lift, and wide views that take your breath away. In a tour video, Logan Paul kept repeatedly expressing disbelief that such a lavish property was now his. He talked about how it made him want to work even harder.

The time felt even closer when his young brother, Jake Paul, came to join the fun. This showed how big this step was for the 30-year-old star of the internet who became a boxing hit.

