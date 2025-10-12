90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After star Georgi feels trapped in marriage as Stacey calls him out for being "half committed"

Darcey Silva (Image via Getty)

The latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which aired on October 12, 2025, showed rising tension between Darcey Silva and her husband, Georgi Rusev. The episode opened with a car ride that included Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, and her husband, Florian Sukaj.

What began as a routine conversation turned into a serious discussion about Darcey and Georgi’s troubled marriage.

Georgi expressed frustration that Darcey had shared details of their private life with family members.

He referred to times when she had spoken about their problems to his parents during their trip to Bulgaria and later to her father. In a confessional, Georgi said:

“It’s like turning your family against me because how is this going to help you?”

He felt that Darcey made it seem as if he were the only problem in their relationship.

Darcey told Stacey that she believed Georgi was “waiting for the right moment” to leave the marriage and that he had been saving money for that purpose.

Stacey called the situation “a little red flaggy” and warned both not to waste their time. The phrase “Don’t waste our good years” became the center of the argument, leading Georgi to respond that he was the one wasting his good years.

Georgi expresses frustration in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

During the car ride, Georgi continued to share how disappointed he felt about Darcey’s actions.

He said that talking about their issues with family members only made things worse.

“This is not really helping our relationship,” he said. He also explained that even though he had thought they were improving after their last conversation, “we were still not there yet.”

Darcey listened but repeated her doubts about Georgi’s commitment. She claimed he was “stashing money away” in preparation for a possible breakup.

Georgi disagreed and said he was trying to fix their relationship, not end it. From the back seat, Stacey reacted to Darcey’s words by saying, “Don’t waste our good years.”

Georgi then replied, “Actually, I’m wasting my good years,” which surprised everyone in the car. Stacey looked shocked, while Florian stayed silent.

In his confession, Georgi said again that Darcey’s behavior was “so disappointing” because it caused more division between their families instead of helping them move forward.

Darcey did not respond strongly to Georgi’s comments. She said she was “very powerful on my own” and added, “I’m 50 and fabulous.”

Her words showed that she felt secure in her independence even as her marriage continued to struggle. The scene ended with both of them still at odds, and the tension remained unresolved.

Stacey and Florian stepped in during a heated argument in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

As the argument continued, Stacey and Florian tried to share their opinions. Stacey told Georgi that he needed to take more responsibility as a husband.

“I just feel like he needs more than just a half-assed version of a husband,” she said.

Florian observed that the couple’s relationship seemed unstable, saying, “One day is good, one day is bad.”

Both Stacey and Florian appeared concerned about the constant arguments between Darcey and Georgi.

Stacey asked Georgi if he had a “secret plan” to leave the marriage and said, “If that’s the secret plan, then tell us now, get it over with.”

Georgi did not respond, and the car became tense again. Darcey said she did not want to waste her time if Georgi was not fully committed.

By the end of the scene, the conflict remained unresolved. Georgi still felt that Darcey was exposing their private problems, while Darcey continued to question Georgi’s honesty about his future plans.

Stacey and Florian acted as mediators but could not help the couple reach an agreement.

________________________________________________________

