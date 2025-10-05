90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Güven brings comedy tour to San Francisco despite ongoing $100K lawsuit

Sarper from 90 Day Fiancé (Image via Instagram @sarper90day)

90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Güven is bringing his stand-up act to San Francisco’s North Beach even while facing a six-figure lawsuit.

On October 4, 2025, it was reported that the Turkish-born reality TV personality will appear at Cobb’s Comedy Club on November 2 at 3 p.m. as part of a tour covering more than 20 U.S. cities from Houston to New York.

Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster. Güven promotes his act as “sharp, hilarious takes on marriage, jealousy, and the wild cultural differences between Turkish and American life” and has been using Instagram to alert fans about upcoming dates.

His San Francisco stop comes after months of added performances and sold-out shows in other cities. At the same time, he is fighting a $100,000 lawsuit filed in California in late July 2025 alleging breach of contract, fraud, and defamation over canceled shows.

Despite the legal case, Güven has continued to expand his tour, including hybrid “Boot Laugh” workout-comedy sessions. This blend of live performance and social media promotion has turned his post-television experiment into a national road show.

From reality TV to a national comedy tour of 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper

Güven’s shift from reality TV to stand-up comedy has been described as an unexpected but measurable success. He has promoted his San Francisco date with the line, “San Francisco, CA, get ready for Sarper Nov 2nd Sunday 3 pm at Cobb’s Comedy Club.”

The North Beach show is one of more than 20 dates across the country. By July 2025, he was already announcing sold-out Washington, D.C., performances and adding second shows to meet demand.

Media accounts recall that his first on-screen comedy attempt during 90 Day Fiancé went off-script when he abandoned prepared jokes to roast Shekinah Garner’s ex-boyfriend, confusing much of the audience.

Since then, he has been refining his act into a routine built around personal anecdotes, cultural differences, and relationship humor.

In addition to club performances, he has launched “Boot Laugh” sessions combining fitness and comedy in multiple cities. This multi-pronged approach appears to be attracting both longtime fans of 90 Day Fiancé and curious comedy-goers.

His Instagram account routinely features ticket links, behind-the-scenes clips, and short teasers.

Whether these efforts lead to a sustainable stand-up career remains to be seen, but the sold-out shows signal that his post-TV experiment is resonating enough to fill rooms beyond his reality-show audience.

Legal dispute casts a shadow on the tour of 90 Day Fiancé star Sarper

Alongside the tour’s expansion, Güven is fighting a $100,000 lawsuit filed in California in July 2025.

The complaint claims that he breached a written agreement in which a producer was to serve as head writer and organizer for his shows. It alleges that Güven canceled scheduled appearances, performed outside their agreement, and made disparaging remarks.

It states that he “failed to perform as required” and “circumvented the agreement by dealing directly with venues.”

The filing also says the producer was not compensated for time, promotional work and expenses. Additional counts include fraud, exclusivity violations and defamation.

One section of the complaint says he made “disparaging and defamatory remarks to third parties impugning Plaintiff’s honesty, integrity and ability.”

The lawsuit seeks damages plus interest and attorney’s fees. Some earlier reporting cited a smaller damages figure, but the current filing specifies $100,000. No ruling has been issued, and Güven has not publicly responded in detail. A case management conference is reportedly set for November 20, 2025.

Despite these claims, he continues booking shows and promoting his tour. His comedy work has been framed as a major career milestone, but the lawsuit adds uncertainty to his expansion. How the court case unfolds may affect future bookings, but for now, the San Francisco stop and the rest of his tour remain scheduled as planned.

