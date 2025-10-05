Did Prime Video renew Ballard for a season 2? Explained

(L-R) Melissa Aouate, Michael Connelly, Michael Alaimo, Maggie Q, Kendall Sherwood, and Trish Hofmann arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video series "Ballard" at The Culver Theater on July 09, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Ballard has been renewed for Ballard season 2 at Prime Video, per a Deadline exclusive dated October 4, 2025. Ballard reportedly informed the cast and crew of the pickup. Prime Video’s Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment, and no formal press release is live yet.

Renewal signs were visible in late August when the California Film Commission approved an estimated $14.84M tax credit for Ballard season 2, which trade coverage flagged as a strong indicator.

In July, lead star Maggie Q said a writers’ room had already mapped the arc, while author-EP Michael Connelly publicly expressed confidence in Ballard. Season 1 of Ballard premiered on July 9, 2025, and closed on a corruption-driven cliffhanger that naturally sets up Ballard season 2.

Has Prime Video renewed Ballard season 2?

Short answer: yes. According to Deadline’s report dated October 4, 2025, Ballard has been renewed for season 2, with the pickup communicated to cast and crew. Amazon MGM Studios “declined comment,” and a corporate press release has not yet been posted, so treat this as a high-confidence trade report pending formal confirmation.

Two concrete signals supported the outcome. On August 27, 2025, the California Film Commission awarded Ballard roughly $14.84M in TV tax credits under the expanded state program, coverage that Deadline framed as making a renewal “very likely.”

For timeline context, Ballard season 1 launched all 10 episodes on July 9, 2025, on Prime Video, as per Amazon’s official press site. That sets a clean runway for Ballard season 2 scheduling once production details are announced.

What have the makers said on the record?

As per The Hollywood Reporter report dated July 14, 2025, Maggie Q, who plays Renée Ballard in the series, remarked,

“We have a writers room, and they’ve been writing away. The arc for the second season is very exciting.”

She simultaneously cautioned that renewals aren’t guaranteed in today’s market, keeping expectations measured, stating,

"This industry is not what it was before. It’s barely recognizable to me, and shows are so expendable. They can throw out a show in two seconds, and it doesn’t make a ton of difference."

As per an Entertainment Weekly feature dated May 22, 2025, Michael Connelly, who wrote the books the series is based on, stated,

“It has to be distinctive,”

explaining how Ballard would carve its own identity within the Bosch universe. In the same interview, he added,

“When we were making Bosch, we tried never to go west of La Brea,...In Ballard, we try never to go east of La Brea,”

underscoring the show’s different canvas. Per Deadline’s renewal scoop, the current official line from Amazon MGM Studios is “declined comment,” with no press-site release live at this time.

What to expect next: Production timing, casting chatter, and story focus

Timing & production: With tax credits secured and renewal reported, the next step is Amazon’s formal release with dates. Maggie Q’s July comments implied a fall start was possible if renewed, which would align with a 2026 window for Ballard season 2, but that remains guidance until Amazon confirms.

Casting: Trade reporting has focused on renewal status rather than new casting. Any additions, including rumors of expanded Bosch-universe flashbacks.

Story direction: Season 1’s ending, Ballard’s arrest amid a widening internal-corruption web, naturally points Ballard season 2 toward resolving the Olivas fallout and the larger LAPD conspiracy. Expect continuity with Bosch/Bosch: Legacy world-building as Ballard widens the serialized arc while handling case-of-the-week cold cases. For release and premise background, see Amazon’s official overview.

Why this matters for Prime Video: Connelly’s remarks about giving Ballard its “distinctive” identity suggest the series is positioned as the flagship procedural in the post-Bosch: Legacy era, with Ballard leading a cold-case unit and drawing in Bosch-universe fans.

Stay tuned for more updates.