Shark Tank update: What happened to H2BAR after the show?

H2BAR on Shark Tank (Image via howtobeareadhead)

H2BAR, short for How to be a Redhead, experienced significant developments after its appearance on Shark Tank. Founders Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti secured an investment from Mark Cuban during season 15, episode 14, after initially requesting $350,000 for 10% equity.

The deal involved Cuban providing $350,000 for 15% equity, which the sisters accepted. Following the episode, H2BAR saw substantial increases in sales and website traffic, and the founders implemented measures to manage the surge in orders.

Since the show, the company has continued to expand its product offerings, maintain an online presence, develop new products, and work toward retail distribution in major stores.

H2BAR after Shark Tank: Sales, growth, and product developments

The Shark Tank appearance

Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti presented their company on Shark Tank as a business catering specifically to redheaded individuals.

During the pitch, they discussed the challenges redheads face with sensitive skin and shared their line of products, including mascara and shampoo. Initial skepticism from the sharks centered on the perceived market size, but the sisters highlighted projected 2024 sales of $1.1 million.

Lori Greiner opted not to invest, while Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary made offers. After negotiating, the sisters accepted Cuban’s proposal for $350,000 in exchange for 15% equity. Cuban’s involvement was intended to support business growth, expand their community, and provide resources for product development.

Post-show growth and operations

After their Shark Tank episode aired, H2BAR experienced a 544% increase in sales, accompanied by a rise in website traffic.

To meet the heightened demand, the founders first looked to the organization’s logistics and altered the way of working. With interviews as a source, the sisters built systems to help cope with the increase in sales volume.

Beyond e-commerce, the brand was still launching new items. The sisters entered the market with two new beauty items, Finally Have Brows gel and Finally Have Lashes mascara, and both are listed on Walmart’s website.

The sisters also looked to become more visible on social media by posting, podcasting, and replying to fans to stay connected to customer engagement, including product, event, and news.

Business developments and milestones

After finalizing the deal with Mark Cuban, H2BAR started undergoing a rebranding process to launch products that could have a more general appeal, while still being right for redheads.

The objectives of the company were to move into bigger chain stores such as Sephora, Ulta, and Target, which have not all been completely accomplished yet.

In January 2025, H2BAR celebrated its 14th anniversary, or over a decade since the start of H2BAR's website in 2011.

The founders continue to develop new products, including the launch of Finally Bright Redhead Concealer in January 2025.

H2BAR also hosted a pop-up in Dallas in March 2025 and welcomed guest podcaster Julianne Moore as well. The founders always keep track of picking up on sales trends and all customer feedback and make changes to their products accordingly.

Ongoing online presence

The company keeps its online presence lively by posting on social media and conversing with customers in comments, direct messages, and by podcasting.

The founders also continue to cultivate their community by answering questions, indicating what new products are available, and providing answers to questions about redhead hair and skin care.

H2BAR's website and social media presence remain the main outlets for product selling and customer interaction, helping to support the company in its ability to further its operations and grow its customer base.

