Big Brother UK star Elsa Rae breaks down in tears over her overwhelming connection with Marcus

Big Brother UK hosts: AJ Odudu and Will Best (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK continues to deliver emotional and strategic moments in its latest episode, airing Friday, October 3, 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX.

In the run-up to the first live eviction, viewers saw Elsa Rae become emotional over her growing connection with fellow housemate Marcus.

The episode featured private conversations, group discussions about the £100,000 prize, and the popular Eyedeal Mini Mart task. These scenes gave audiences a closer look at the housemates’ personal dynamics, financial dreams, and choices with their limited eye-currency.

As the tension builds between Elsa and Marcus, and between the housemates deciding how to use their winnings or resources, tonight’s installment sets the stage for another key moment in the series.

The show continues to explore how relationships form and shift under pressure, with housemates openly discussing feelings and personal histories. This includes Marcus’s potential interest in either Elsa or Nancy, George revealing intimate details about his life, and the group preparing for the next big twist in the game.

Elsa and Jenny talk about Marcus and Elsa’s doubts in Big Brother UK

In the kitchen, Elsa Rae spoke with Jenny about her feelings toward Marcus. Jenny asked her directly,

“So Elsa, are you feeling confused today?” to which Elsa replied, “Yeah.” Jenny pressed further, “Why? Do you like him?” and Elsa responded, “Yeah… But then it’s like I don’t know, I don’t know who he likes.”

Jenny suggested that Marcus could be interested in either Elsa or Nancy, saying,

“The only two girls in here that are single are you and Nancy, that Marcus would probably go for.” Elsa admitted, “And originally I thought he was drawn to Nancy. Do you reckon if I left, he would?”

Jenny replied, “Don’t know.” Elsa added, “Yeah… that’s the thing. That’s why I don’t wanna be messing with a person in here if it’s not going to go anywhere.”

This exchange showed Elsa openly questioning Marcus’s feelings and whether pursuing a bond inside the house was wise. It also highlighted Jenny’s role as a sounding board, providing context about the house’s dynamics while avoiding giving Elsa direct advice.

The moment stood out as a rare glimpse of vulnerability from Elsa, showing the weight of forming relationships under the show’s public eye and time pressure.

Housemates discuss prize money and Eyedeal Mini Mart in Big Brother UK

Later, the group, including Jenny, Cameron B, Marcus, Elsa, Tate, Cameron K, and George- gathered in the garden to talk about how they would spend the £100,000 prize. Tate asked, “What would you do if you won the money, though?”

Jenny answered, “I would go on holidays, loads of holidays. Thailand…”

George disagreed, saying,

“That’s poor man’s thinking. Because you’ll forever be trapped in this rat race if the one time you get a life-changing sum of money, you’re spunking it up the wall and going to Bangkok.”

George then shared, “I own more properties than I’ve had kisses. It’s currently 2-nil. I’ve never had a first kiss.”

Jenny reacted with surprise, “Have you not?” and George confirmed, “No, I’m a virgin.” He added, “People see virgins and think ‘oh little incel’. But we’re normal. We’re just like you.”

In another segment, Big Brother announced,

“Housemates, today you will have the opportunity to spend your eye-currency at the Eyedeal Mini Mart.”

The richest housemates entered first, choosing whether to treat themselves or save for later. These scenes showed both financial debates and strategic decisions, balancing humor with serious revelations ahead of the second eviction between Zelah and Gani.

