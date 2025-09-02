Chantel Everett confirms romance with Ashley Bowen and talks family tensions after 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell-All

Chantel Everett from 90 Day: Hunt for Love (Image via Instagram @chantel_j_)

90 Day: Hunt for Love followed Chantel Everett, known from 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel, as she started a new part of her life.

This season of 90 Day: Hunt for Love had many surprising moments, but the biggest came when Chantel Everett revealed she had feelings for her longtime friend, Ashley Bowen.

Their relationship soon became one of the main storylines of the show. At the 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell-All Part 2, filmed in June 2025, Chantel introduced Ashley to the cast. Tell-All aired on September 1, 2025.

After some light conversation, the mood shifted when Chantel’s mother, Karen, came on stage to confront Ashley. What began as a small disagreement turned into an uncomfortable exchange in front of everyone.

After the 90 Day: Hunt for Love filming, Chantel confirmed that she and Ashley were still together. She explained how they first met through her brother River and how their friendship later grew into more.

Chantel added that River has been supportive, even if the rest of her family knows less about the relationship.

Chantel also spoke about her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno. She said she has not spoken to him since filming The Family Chantel and is now focused on moving forward with Ashley and her future.

How Chantel and Ashley’s relationship bloomed in 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Chantel Everett explained that she first met Ashley Bowen through her brother River.

“Ashley was actually friends with my brother first, and then became friends with the entire family,” Chantel said.

Over time, their friendship grew closer, and Chantel began to question whether Ashley had feelings for her. She described moments when she asked friends for advice, showing them texts to see if Ashley might like her.

When Ashley eventually confessed her feelings, Chantel hesitated at first.

“I intentionally pulled away. I didn’t want to kiss one of my friends because I didn’t know if I liked her,” she recalled.

Ashley later kissed her, which left Chantel reconsidering the nature of their bond. After that moment, Ashley returned to Alabama, and Chantel went on to film 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

Even during the show, Chantel admitted she could not stop thinking about Ashley, choosing to video chat with her from the resort.

She also said Ashley had been “the closest person to me for a very long time now.” After filming, Chantel and Ashley reunited and decided to move forward together in a committed relationship.

Family dynamics and the 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell-All confrontation

90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell-All special that aired in June 2025 was Ashley's first showing with Chantel, in front of the cast and audience. Chantel explained that she thought her mother would react differently.

“My mom and her have had a falling out that doesn’t involve me, but I feel like this is just another typical Karen moment where nobody is good enough for me,” she explained.

Although her mother had once been close to Ashley, the exchange on stage highlighted unresolved tension.

Chantel noted that she does not speak much with her family about her relationship, except with River, who remains both her confidant and Ashley’s friend. She clarified,

“My family doesn’t really know what’s going on with me and Ashley, aside from my brother, River, who I feel comfortable talking to about anything.”

During the 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell-All, another subject raised was Chantel’s ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel explained she has not spoken to Pedro since their time on The Family Chantel. When asked about rumors that Pedro may have a new girlfriend, she said, "I have no idea," and left it at that.

When thinking about the future, Chantel noted that she and Ashley hope to “continue to grow our relationship and progress,” and also said she may be open to being a part of more shows in the future.

Stay tuned for more updates.