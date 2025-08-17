"I really care for her" - 90 Day: Hunt for Love star Chantel shares she is pursuing a new romance with a woman

Chantel Everett from 90 Day: Hunt for Love (Image via Instagram/@chantel_j_)

A preview of the August 18, 2024, episode of 90 Day: Hunt for Love showed Chantel Everett sharing a new chapter in her life. In the clip, she revealed that she is exploring a romance with a woman. She explained that her time at the singles retreat helped her understand her feelings. Chantel told her castmates,

“And since being here and dating everybody and experiencing everyone, I realized that I really care for her. So I've decided that I want to explore that relationship a little further.”

Her remarks followed her reflections on dating after her divorce from Pedro Jimeno in 2022.

Chantel confirms new romance on 90 Day: Hunt for Love

Chantel opens up about her connection

Chantel explained that before reaching the show, a female friend from Atlanta shared her feelings for her. She said this conversation changed how she thought about dating. She mentioned that before going to the retreat, a woman she knew told her she had "feelings" for her.

While thinking about her decision, she pointed out that her time at the retreat helped her set her priorities straight. Chantel noted that after dating and getting to know everyone at the retreat, she figured out that she cared for her and chose to "explore" the relationship further.

Cast reactions at the retreat

Her announcement received positive reactions from other participants. Rocky Russo mentioned a past moment on the show, noting that her earlier kiss with Jeniffer Tarazona during a challenge did not surprise him. Jeniffer showed her support by telling Chantel that she was proud of her. Tim Malcolm also shared that it was tough, but he was "proud" of her, too.

During her 90 Day: Hunt for Love confessional, Chantel noted the significance of the experience for her personal growth. She stated,

“I’m proud of myself and the growth that I've done going through this experience. And now, finally, I am officially public about my sexuality and it feels great.”

Reflections on her past and self-discovery

Chantel revisited her previous marriage while thinking about her current situation. She explained how her separation from Pedro Jimeno, which was finalized in 2022, shaped her view. She mentioned in an earlier episode that when she married Pedro eight years ago, she had "hung up" her dating skills and didn't expect to use them again.

She also recounted the moment that first made her question her feelings toward women. Chantel revealed that right before she came to the resort, "something" happened with one of her friends.

“I was hanging out with my friend Ashley and we were drinking wine and she explains to me that she has feelings for me that are actually romantic. Well, one thing led to another, and Ashley kisses me," she mentioned.

Chantel described the experience as meaningful. She said it felt like her "first kiss ever." She admitted feeling overwhelmed by its significance since she had not thought about dating a woman before.

As Chantel continues her journey on 90 Day: Hunt for Love, she recognizes the uncertainty of her next steps and what they may mean for her identity and dating life. In her confessional, she wondered how this would affect her dating life and her sexuality. She mentioned that the idea of being labeled “a lesbian” made her feel uncertain.

Stay tuned for more updates.