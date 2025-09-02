90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell-All reveals Jeniffer Tarazona and Rob Warne’s secret resort romance

Jennifer Tarazona (Image via Instagram @jenniefer_tarazona)

90 Day: Hunt for Love aired its Tell All Part 2 on September 1, 2025, bringing together the full cast to revisit their time at the singles resort in Tulum.

The reunion special focused on relationships formed during the season, with particular attention on Jeniffer Tarazona, Rob Warne, and Cole Anderson.

Jeniffer had developed strong bonds with both Rob and Cole at the resort, but by the end of the show, she was pursuing a relationship with Cole.

During the Tell All, Jeniffer confirmed, “My relationship with Cole is still going strong,” surprising some cast members who had believed Rob might have been her final choice.

The main question raised during the special was whether Jeniffer and Rob’s relationship went beyond friendship. Rumors had followed them throughout the season, and the Tell All provided answers.

Host Sukanya Krishnan introduced unseen footage, adding context to the speculation and giving Cole clarity about what happened at the resort.

90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell All not only addressed the triangle between Jeniffer, Rob, and Cole but also allowed the cast to revisit the most discussed moments from their time in Tulum.

Jeniffer and Cole’s relationship in 90 Day: Hunt for Love

At the 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell All, Jeniffer confirmed she was still with Cole. Their relationship began at the resort after Cole, a commercial pilot, suggested applying for a K-1 visa to bring Jeniffer to the United States.

This marked a turning point for her, as she decided to focus on him instead of continuing with Rob.

Cole expressed his commitment during the special but also admitted to uncertainty about what had happened between Jeniffer and Rob.

“I don’t know for sure what happened with her and Rob,” Cole said. “But, like, my senses are telling me there’s a big chance that that happened with regards to her hooking up with Rob.”

Jeniffer avoided giving direct answers when asked about her time with Rob. This left Cole in a position of doubt, even as he confirmed he wanted to continue his relationship with her.

The Tell All also addressed the impact of the footage shown by the host. The video included clips of Jeniffer and Rob spending time together in a room and later returning to the same space.

This evidence confirmed suspicions, and while Cole had expected some level of intimacy between them, the extent of their involvement surprised him.

Despite the revelations, Jeniffer added that her relationship with Cole remained ongoing.

This created tension during the 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell All, as the audience and fellow cast members questioned how the couple would move forward after the truth came out on screen.

90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell-All reveals truth about Jeniffer and Rob

The second main topic was Jeniffer’s time with Rob. Throughout the season, viewers saw the pair develop chemistry, leading many to wonder whether they took things further.

Both initially denied more than kissing, but during the 90 Day: Hunt for Love Tell All, footage confirmed that their connection went beyond that.

The video, presented by Sukanya Krishnan, showed Jeniffer and Rob watching something together near a bed before engaging in a kiss.

Later, they were seen returning to the room unclothed and lying together. This revealed that the pair had been physically involved at the resort.

Rob admitted during the reunion that their encounters had happened multiple times.

“I mean, I think it’s up to Jen to be honest with Cole [that] she’s sleeping with us,” Rob said. “Because at the end, because every triangle, it’s up to the person who has multiple people to be honest and clear with those other people.”

Cole told Rob that he already knew about the first time but was not aware that the relationship had continued. He expressed disappointment at learning that Jeniffer and Rob had been together three times during the resort stay.

