"It's not easy" - 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny on living with Sumit's parents

Jenny and Sumit from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (Image via Instagram/@sumitjenny)

Fan-favorite couple Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are set to return to screens on September 8, 2025, in a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In season 7 of the TLC show, viewers will see Sumit and Jenny navigate new challenges as they move in with the former’s parents.

In a chat with People, published on September 5, 2025, Jenny spoke about the hardships she faced after moving in with her in-laws.

“It’s only been Sumit and I together living in our own place, doing our own thing, no one there to boss us around, tell us what to do. I’m adjusting. But I have to tell you, it’s not easy,” Jenny said.

The couple gained the parents' approval after years of struggle, but now that they had it, they lost their independence and privacy.

Jenny added that even after living with her in-laws for nine months, she was still not used to it.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny wants her independent life back

Jenny and Sumit have faced many hardships in their 90 Day Fiancé journey in India.

However, it was the change in living conditions that posed a bigger threat to their relationship.

It was not just Jenny who felt dissatisfied with the change of setting. Sumit was equally unhappy with the move, even though it brought him closer to his parents.

He told People that in the last seven years, he had grown as a person. During those years of self-development, he had learned to become independent and take control of his life decisions.

“I was loving it… it’s my way, my life, and it was good,” he said.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star had become accustomed to the new style of living, which was why the change made him uncomfortable.

He admitted that after years of enjoying his freedom, it was difficult for him to “adjust back in.”

Jenny expressed a similar sentiment, saying she wanted her independent life back.

When asked if they had plans to move out of the parents’ house, Sumit said that he did not have a “timeline.”

He confessed that he was “in the middle,” as he had yet to make a decision.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum stated that his parents wanted to live with them “forever,” especially after spending years living separately.

Jenny, on the other hand, was clear about their next move.

“I want our own place again, where I have my own things, it’s all put together my way. Right now, I don’t have that anymore,” she said.

However, she added that she did not wish to sound “ungrateful” while demanding her independence.

To her, her in-laws’ approval was a “miracle in itself,” and she did not want to lose that.

However, she stated that she could not continue living with them and needed to move as soon as possible.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star further noted that it was strange to be ordered around by a mother-in-law who was around her age.

Sumit sympathized with her, admitting that it must be difficult for Jenny to be constantly told to change her way of doing things.

In the concluding segment of their interview, Sumit and Jenny thanked fans for supporting their relationship and their journey on the show.

While Sumit said that he was “honored,” Jenny was glad that they were not one of the “hated couples” of the franchise.

Stay tuned for more updates.