Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 Episode 5 recap: Gordon’s patience runs out in a fiery dinner service gone wrong

Chef Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

In Hell's Kitchen Season 24 Episode 5, titled A State of Confusion, the series featured the drama and the general chaos that the show is known to exhibit, as Chef Gordon Ramsay was pushed to the limit by a hot dinner service.

The episode began with a big stakes competition, which was raised with a tense dinner service and was concluded with the elimination of one of the contestants whose performance had failed to meet the perfection of Ramsay.

The Hell's Kitchen State Fusion Challenge







The episode opened with the challenge of state fusion, which required the red and blue teams to come up with dishes that symbolized a blend of the culinary aspects of two states in the United States.

Chefs were not only required to ensure that they chose the appropriate ingredients, but also chose their own opponents, as they take turns selecting mystery ingredients from Gordon’s “playlist.”.

The red team managed to win the challenge by 6 to 5 and were rewarded with an afternoon of ATV ride.

In the meantime, the blue team was instructed to prepare curry paste themselves, which also challenged their patience and technical abilities.

During the challenge, members of the team debated the choice of ingredients and presentation styles, which proves that even small contradictions may influence the overall performance of the team.

The victory of the red team preconditioned the morale boost in their way to dinner service, whereas the blue team had to go up the hill.

Dinner Service Chaos

Dinner service quickly revealed cracks in both teams.

In the Blue kitchen, Anthony struggled to communicate effectively, failing to call out times and ignoring basic cues, which frustrated his teammates.

On the Red team, Alexandra continued to face challenges, sending out burnt flatbreads and later a risotto with too much garlic.

Chef Ramsay intervened, sending the risotto back and keeping the team on edge.

As appetizers went out, Ramsay shifted focus to entrees, challenging Blue team member Bradley to step up.

However, under the pressure, Bradley faltered, prompting Ramsay to halt the kitchen and call a team meeting.



“Think about what the f**k you are doing! I’m depending on you, but you’re not even in the game!”



he yelled, emphasizing the need for focus and accountability.

Nerves spread through both teams as other chefs struggled with timing and execution.

Jon admitted he didn’t “understand our timing” and froze when asked about his rack of lamb, while Bradley continued to have trouble at the garnish station.

On the Red team, Anaiya and Ellie excelled at the meat station despite personal differences, which Cydni noted, saying,



“They don’t like each other.”



highlighting that even friction between teammates couldn’t stop them from performing well.

Ultimately, dinner service concluded with no major disasters severe enough to eject anyone from Hell's Kitchen, but Ramsay was not impressed with the overall performance.

The Red team was declared the winner “hands down,” and the Blue team was instructed to nominate two chefs for elimination, setting the stage for a tense final decision.

Hell's Kitchen: Elimination and Ramsay’s verdict

The Blue team initially nominated Bradley and Anthony, but when asked if anyone else was considered, they admitted Jayden was also an option.

All three men then stepped forward to plead their case. After reviewing their performances, Ramsay made the difficult decision.



“After another poor performance from the chef from the bayou, the only thing left to say to Bradley is, goodbye — you.”



Bradley’s elimination marked the end of another high-stakes episode on Hell’s Kitchen.

