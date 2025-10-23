Johnsonville teams up with Dr Pepper for limited-edition flavored sausages launching later this year

Bottles of diet Dr Pepper and regular Dr Pepper soft drinks are displayed at a supermarket in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Tuesday, July 26, 2011. The US annual soft drinks sales is approximately $66 billion. Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo Inc., and Cadbury Schweppes Plc, control over 91% of the U.S. market share. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images)

An unconventional collab between Dr Pepper and Johnsonville Sausages is dropping soon. The popular Johnsonville sausages will be flavoured with the legendary carbonated soft drink for a unique taste. On October 18, 2025, food blogger Snackolator announced on Instagram that the collab is dropping soon:

"Johnsonville is dropping DR PEPPER SAUSAGE, and what a time to be alive! Johnsonville sausage that has that iconic Dr Pepper flavour throughout!"

Snackolator added that the special sausages will first be available in convenience stores before being sold to retailers.

The new Dr Pepper-flavoured snacks were unveiled at the National Association of Convenience Stores show, which was held from October 14 to 17, 2025.

Dr Pepper set to collaborate with Dippin’ Dots for frozen treat

In other news, the soda drink brand has another collaboration up its sleeve. Dr Pepper and Dippin’ Dots, known for its ice cream beads, are releasing Dr Pepper-flavoured treats in 2026.

Lynwood Mallard, Chief Marketing Officer of Dippin’ Dots parent company J&J Snack Foods, in a press release, described the collaboration as one-of-a-kind:

"Dippin’ Dots and Dr Pepper are brands that play by their own rules. This is the first time Dippin’ Dots has teamed up with another brand to debut a new flavour innovation. It’s more than just a brand mash-up; it’s a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two unique brands that thrive on originality.”

The brands further revealed that the collaboration hopes to recreate Dr Pepper’s unique 23 flavours, which mix vanilla, cherry, spice and cola.

Food blogger Snackolator, who tried the snacks at the NACS, reported that they tasted delicious and similar to the Whataburger Dr Pepper Shake:

"They'll be out in early 2026. I got to try a sample at the NACS show, and they absolutely nail the taste! It's similar to the Whataburger Dr Pepper shake but in Dippin' Dots style—so delicious!"

Brad Rakes, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper, stated in a news release:

"Dr Pepper fans come from every walk of life, but they are bonded by their love for a one-of-a-kind taste. Thanks to Dippin’ Dots, they can experience that flavour in a whole new way.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.