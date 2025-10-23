Why was Prince Andrew’s coat of arms removed from Windsor Castle? Details explored

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew’s banner is no longer on display following the 65-year-old royal’s announcement on October 17, 2025, that he would give up the use of his titles. PEOPLE reported on October 23, 2025, that Prince Andrew’s banner, which features his coat of arms, has been taken down from Windsor House—a move traditionally reserved for rebels and those who have committed high treason against the crown.



The flag was previously displayed next to Prince William’s at St George’s Chapel. It debuted in 2006 after the Prince became a knight of the Order of the Garter. Prince Andrew, who faces increased scrutiny due to his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, announced recently that he was stepping away from his royal duties following a discussion with King Charles.

Prince Andrew is no longer listed as the Duke of York on the official website of the British monarchy

The controversial royal figure, in his October 17 announcement, stated that the mounting allegations against him were affecting the King of England in the exercise of his duty:

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

In the concluding part of the letter, Prince Andrew added that he would no longer use the titles or honors conferred on him:

"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

While Andrew remains a Prince by virtue of his royal lineage, he has ceased to be the Duke of York, a title bestowed on him by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Royal.UK, the official website of the British royals no longer lists Prince Andrew as Duke of York.

His biography on the site has been replaced with “Prince Andrew.”

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will no longer hold the title of Duchess of York and will now be called Sarah Ferguson. Their daughters will continue to be princesses.

