What is Prince Andrew’s new name? King Charles strips younger brother of royal title

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Andrew, Duke of York walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Martin Meissner - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles has initiated a process to strip his younger brother, Prince Andrew, of his title. Prince Andrew will now be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. He will also surrender the lease to the Royal Lodge where he resides.



The announcement by Buckingham Palace comes after Andrew, 65, relinquished his Duke of York title on October 17, 2025. The royal’s links to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have continued to cause controversy.

In a statement, the former Prince explained the reasons for his decision, adding that the continuous accusations against him were distracting His Majesty King Charles from his duties:

"Vigorously deny the accusations against me. In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded that the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

In a statement released on October 30, 2025, Buckingham Palace announced that a formal process had been initiated to strip the controversial Royal of his princely title:

"His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence."

The news release added that Andrew had been served formal notice to vacate the Royal Lodge and move to alternative private accommodation.

Prince Andrew loses title after posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre

The former Prince relinquished his title on October 17, 2025, before the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl, which sparked renewed interest in his relationship with Jefferey Epstein.



Giuffre, who died in April 2025, accused the British Prince of having intercourse with her at age 17. An excerpt from her memoir reads:

" In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved. He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath. We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn’t stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed."

A few days after the release of her memoir, the royal family stripped Andrew of his title and expressed that they sympathised with victims of abuse:

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.