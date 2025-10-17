Has Prince Andrew really given up all his royal titles, including Duke of York? Details explored

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew has given up his titles, including the Duke of York. The Prince’s surprising actions come as he faces increased pressure from the press and public over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal figure, in a statement dated October 17, 2025, denied the accusations against him and revealed that he had decided to step away from his royal duties following a discussion with King Charles:

"Vigorously deny the accusations against me. In discussion with the King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded that the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

He added that the mounting accusations against him have affected him in the delivery of his duties, and he has chosen his duty:

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

In the concluding part of the letter, Prince Andrew added that he would no longer use the titles or honors conferred on him:

"With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

The BBC reported that while Andrew will remain a Prince, he will cease to be the Duke of York, a title bestowed on him by his mother.

Prince Andrew ceased to be a “working Royal” in 2020

The controversial royal figure had resigned from public roles in May 2020 following criticism for his association with the deceased sex offender Jefferey Epstein. In January 2022, his honorary military affiliations were stripped by the Queen.

Prince Andrew alleged in a BBC Newsnight interview that he had dissociated himself from Epstein following viral photographs of him and Epstein together in 2010.

Later, private emails between Andrew and Epstein were uncovered, suggesting that the duo had kept in touch even after the latter’s public announcement to the contrary.

In 2022, Prince Andrew made an out-of-court payment to Virginia Giuffre after she sued him. Prince Andrew’s ex-wife will no longer hold the title of Duchess of York and will now be called Sarah Ferguson. Their daughters will continue to be princesses.

