Is Ted Nivison still alive? 23rd October death claim explained as viral Jschlatt tweet takes over the internet

Ted Nivison and Jschlatt (Photo: Instagram/@tednivison and @jschlatt)

YouTuber Ted Nivison is getting attention after Jschlatt's tweet went massively viral. The YouTuber uploaded a picture with Nivison and claimed he passed away on October 23, 2025. The tweet about the alleged death is a reference to a joke in Jschlatt's community.

The joke surrounding Ted Nivison started on an earlier episode of the Chuckle Sandwich podcast. A t-shirt merch stated that Nivison would die on October 23, 2025.

The hosts, Ted Nivison, jschlatt, Slimecicle, and Tucker Keane, jokingly said that it was a prediction, and fans made it a running gag.

For the unversed, Jschlatt has another running joke in his community as his fans claim that the YouTuber supposedly predicts death.

The joke started in March 2021, when he said next month would be "interesting," and then Prince Philip passed away in April 2021.

Next year, the coincidence repeated when he uploaded a picture of himself on a plane, returning from the UK. The same day, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Jschlatt then clarified that he had nothing to do with the queen's death.

Since then, Jschlatt's two tweets have been used by his fans every time a public figure dies. Netizens jokingly claim the YouTuber predicts death.

Rest in peace, Ted. You were a damn good friend and an even better podcast host. Such a shame you had to die today pic.twitter.com/mcAcCiIKSw — Schlatt (@jschlatt) October 23, 2025

It is worth noting that Ted Nivison is alive. Jschlatt's tweet has garnered over 115,000 likes, and some fans understood the long-running joke.

"It's a shame Ted Nivison had to die on this exact day predicted by a certain someone a few years ago," one X user wrote.

"Such a freak accident that he just exploded like that, fly high brother," another user added.

"It's good that at least you were there with him for a totally unrelated reason during his last moments… I'm sure he appreciated having a friend there," one netizen wrote.

Some netizens seemed confused, saying that they believed that Ted Nivison had passed away after seeing the tweet.

"I had no context on this and I thought for a second bro really died," a netizen wrote.

"Jesus christ i was not clued into this joke and felt my heart drop there for a moment," another netizen added.

"I am not joking, my heart dropped for a single second because my brain went what if thats not a joke actually," another wrote.

Ted Nivison has not responded to Jschlatt's tweet

While the YouTuber has not commented on the joke, earlier this month, Nivison tweeted that October would be his month.

Netizens took this opportunity to reply with the image of the podcast merch, which stated that Nivison would die on October 23.

"I have a feeling that this is going to be my month," he wrote.

However, content creator Quackity responded under Jschlatt's viral tweet while changing the name. He wrote Jschlatt's name instead of Nivison's.

"Rest in peace, Schlatt. You were a damn good friend and an even better podcast host. Such a shame you had to die today," Quackity wrote.

Stay tuned for more updates on Nivison and Jschlatt's running joke.