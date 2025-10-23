The Kardashians alum Kourtney gets candid about her new style vibe

The Kardashians (Image via Hulu)

The Kardashians' season 7 premiered on October 23, as Kourtney Kardashian Barker opened up about her sense of style, pointing out that her general vibe is more “effortless and casual.”

Kourtney further spoke about wanting to let go of heels and dresses that look similar to what her sister wore to a family dinner.

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney tells her mother, Kris, that she feels her best and coolest when she is in casual attire, as it is not too hard and comfortable.

However, Kim Kardashian was not quite pleased with Kourtney’s remarks as Kim said,

“It’s the passive aggressive for me,”

The Kardashians: Kourtney gets candid about her dress fitting

In one of the dinner conversations between Kourtney and Kris, the former revealed that she had just come from the "worst fitting" of her life for the Coachella Music Festival and her birthday.

Kourtney further explained that she was not having an issue with her body image, but admitted that her stylists were off.

"My general vibe is more casual, effortless. That's when I feel my best and my coolest, is when it's not try-too-hard," she told her mom, adding that she doesn't want to wear what Kim and Khloé are wearing that night, which includes dresses and high heels."

During a conversation about the same with her sisters, Kourtney was quick to defend her remarks, saying that she did not mean it as an insult.

“I need to be able to move freely, I’m breastfeeding… I need to be able to run after them and not be in 6-inch heels," Kourtney said in the confessional, referring to her 23-month-old son, Rocky, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker. I don't really wanna be in a corset with my b***s popping out, either."

Khloe and Kim question Kourtney’s remarks on The Kardashians

While Kourtney was seen discussing her own fashion choices, sisters Khloe and Kim were not quite thrilled with her remarks. Khloe and Kim soon pointed out that it seemed like Kourtney did not like what they wore.

“So you’re never going to wear dresses and heels again? … So are you shaming me for doing it?” Khloé questioned.

Khloe soon opened up about Kourtney's feedback and was clearly not quite pleased with what she said about not wanting to wear corsets and heels anymore. Khloe said,

“Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days. I feel like she doesn’t want to be judged but all she does is judge other people, If you don’t like what we’re wearing, if you don’t like how we look, That’s OK.”

Khloe further noted that Kourtney’s comment was rather off-putting as she feels like she “never” sees her eldest sister anymore and expected Kourtney to come in and say, “Hi, nice to see you.”

Kim also weighed in and made a similar sentiment, admitting that she “would never give up on life so soon”, the way Kourtney is.

Watch all the new episodes of The Kardashians airing on Thursdays on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.