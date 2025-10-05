Darcey confronts Georgi over rent money in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 episode 14 sneak peek

Darcey and Georgi from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 (Image via TLC)

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Darcey Silva confronts her husband, Georgi Rusev, about his delayed contribution to their rent.

The preview for the Sunday, October 5, episode shows Darcey revealing to her twin sister, Stacey Silva, that she had to involve their father to get Georgi to send his share.

The situation led to a tense discussion between the couple, with Darcey stating that she struggled to get a response from Georgi regarding the payment, prompting her to take further steps to resolve the issue.

Darcey and Georgi’s rent dispute unfolds in the new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Episode sneak peek

Darcey shares struggles in her marriage

In the sneak peek, Darcey opens up about the current state of her relationship with Georgi. She tells Stacey that things have "not been great" and that she has been trying to tolerate their situation.

The clip shows Darcey explaining that tensions grew after returning from a trip to Bulgaria. According to her, rent was due, but Georgi appeared hesitant to contribute his portion.

Darcey says Georgi was not responding to her messages and that she was trying to communicate with him because he now wants half the money back for "Bulgaria."

Darcey goes on to explain that financial issues have been a recurring concern in their marriage.

“It’s so not OK because I’ve always been there for him providing over the years. I paid the rent. I paid the bill to pay cable, electric, all that stuff, food going out, whatever, traveling. That’s not OK. Just be giving and gracious about it.”

As Darcey recalls the situation, Stacey reacts with visible disbelief at what she’s hearing.

Family involvement in a financial dispute

Darcey also reveals that she had to involve her father to resolve the issue. She recounts that Georgi only sent his share after she included her dad in a text message. She explains that she had to put her "dad" on a group text with Georgi to request that he pay his portion of the rent, emphasizing that it was due that day.

According to Darcey, after including her father in the message, Georgi sent the money shortly afterward, as he had not been responding to her previous attempts to communicate about the payment.

A text message displayed during the episode confirms her account. The message reads,

“Hi Georgi, can you please send your share of the rent money if possible? I would greatly appreciate it! I’ve been waiting patiently for awhile. Thank you for understanding and everything. Love you!”

Darcey later shares that involving her father was an effective but uncomfortable decision. She explains that getting the rent money was a "big deal" and that including her dad in the message was the only way to prompt Georgi to take action.

She adds that whenever her dad is included in a text, Georgi responds immediately, as he does not want to disappoint her father, though he may still disappoint her.

In her confessional, Darcey hints that this is not the first time she has had to seek help from her father regarding financial matters with Georgi. When asked how often she has needed to do so, she responds,

“I can’t count on my hand. But, you know, there have been other instances. It’s a big deal.”

Stay tuned for more updates.