"You don’t care about how I feel”: Georgi questions Darcey about their future and having kids on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Darcey Silva ( Image Via Getty)

Georgi and Darcy's marriage seems to be facing a tough time as the duo continues to confront each other on various issues.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Georgi and Darcey face off in an emotional discussion about pressure from the former’s family to have kids.

Georgi appears to be quite emotional and tries to make Darcey understand his Bulgarian culture and how important it is for his family to have kids.

But when Darcey appears to be avoiding and brushing it off, Georgi bursts out:



“You don’t care about how I feel.”



Georgi and Darcy got married on November 11, 2023, in a small, intimate ceremony.

Georgi was also previously grilled by his sister, Nikolina, who discussed his decision not to have kids and how that would affect his parents.

Emotions run high as Georgi discusses the pressure he faces to have kids on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?







Georgi confides to Darcey that since the day his sister asked him if he wanted to have kids, he has not been at peace.

He tears up and states that he doesn’t have a conversation with his parents about whether he wants kids, when Darcey cuts him off to say that it is okay.

He added:



“But I feel in a way that they are expecting me to have kids. Because that’s how is our culture.”



Darcey interjects and says that she can’t give him any kids.

Georgi says that there is something that has left him questioning himself.

Darcey reminds him that in the past, when they discussed having kids, he was reluctant to have them due to expenses and other concerns.

But he interjects and says that he is talking about it as it is bothering him as a friend and a husband.

Darcey promises to support him no matter what their relationship becomes, but she fears that it might not last.

She then tried to end the conversation:



“You deserve happiness, but so do I. I can’t give you what you really want, because deep down inside what you really want. You don’t want to admit it.”



Georgi seems to get frustrated as he tries to make Darcey understand and then shouts



“ Can you f*cking listen? I am trying to [be] open!”



He stresses that he is trying to have a conversation with her because, in the past, she has insisted that they should be more open and communicative.

He said,



“I just want to try to [be] open, have a conversation with you, to be vulnerable and open. You don’t care about how I feel. That’s what’s bothering me. I’m hurting too and I try to explain this to you.”



He then confesses that this is the reason why he never opens up, as nobody seems to care about his feelings.

Darcey again takes the conversation back to her statement that their relationship may not work. She said,



“Do your thing, but I don’t think it’s going to work, Georgi.”



As Georgi cries when Darcey pushes him back, saying:



“No, no, no Let me have my life and you will not take that away from me! I’ll find something else and you will not be part of that.”



Georgi then tries to hug her by insisting that he loves her. She replied that she can’t do this anymore and went out.

Darcey added,



“I asked him these same f*cking things for years and he gave me different answers. I can’t make him to be the man that I need because maybe he’s not. Maybe it is easier for us to move on, sign the divorce papers and call it a day.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.