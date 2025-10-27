"I keep thinking about this" – 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’s Georgi gets emotional as he admits he’s been reflecting on having children

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Darcey Silva attends the New You Magazine's 8th Annual NEW YOU Awards (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Georgi addressed his thoughts on family and children during a conversation with Darcey.

The discussion highlighted his reflections after recent experiences and interactions with his family. Georgi stated,

"And it's kind of, in a way, kind of hit me. And since [that] day, she asked me about if I want kids. I keep thinking about this."

His comments came during a candid discussion about his emotions, his relationship with Darcey and his considerations about the future.

The conversation also touched on other aspects of his life, including personal time and self-reflection.

Georgi opens up about his thoughts on children and family in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Georgi shares personal reflections

Georgi described needing space to process his feelings during his trip explaining that he needed "room for himself" to figure out how he truly felt especially after his experience in Bulgaria.

He added that the trip had opened up new emotions for him, stating,

"This trip kind of makes me feel different kind of ways and open different kind of emotions and feelings about everything."

During the same discussion, Georgi emphasized the breadth of his reflections explaining that even the previous night, he had tried to discuss his feelings with Darcey. When she asked if these emotions related to their marriage, he indicated they were about "everything." When prompted to clarify further regarding specific areas, he confirmed they encompassed work, finances and family.

Conversation about their relationship and emotional connection

The conversation also included a discussion about Georgi’s feelings toward Darcey. He expressed that one of the "strongest feelings and emotions" he has is for her and that he really cares about and loves her.

Darcey responded by acknowledging his feelings but questioned whether they are actually "together" noting that he walked out. She added concerns about the clarity of their marriage, stating,

"I want to feel empowered for myself. I get you want to do the same thing. Is this marriage going to work? Is it not going to work?"

Georgi reiterated his intentions for the conversation, explaining that he wanted to talk with Darcey to clarify his "feelings" and to feel comfortable sharing what was on his mind.

He emphasized the need for space to process his emotions and communicate openly without pressure. Darcey questioned what he meant by "comfortable," asking why he did not feel at ease with her.

She explained that she was expressing her feelings openly and noted that he seemed unable to handle the way she communicated, adding that the situation became overwhelming because they were not fully "getting" each other.

Reflections on family and children

The topic of children became central when Georgi shared his reflections after an interaction with his sister. He stated,

"When I see my sister with her kids and her family. And when my sister asked me if I wanted kids."

He then revealed the ongoing impact of that moment, explaining that it had "hit" him and that since his sister asked if he wanted kids, he has been continuously reflecting on the idea.

Darcey acknowledged his statement by asking where she should "go with this," highlighting the focus on Georgi’s internal deliberation and the considerations about family planning that arose during their exchange.

